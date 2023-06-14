Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral Videos: Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam; heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days (WATCH)

    According to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), more than 20,900 people have been hit due to flooding in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.

    Viral Videos: Nearly 21,000 affected by flood in Assam; heavy rainfall expected over next 5 days watch snt
    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 9:29 PM IST

    Nearly 21,000 people have been affected by flood in Assam, an official bulletin said on Wednesday. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority's (ASDMA) daily flood report, flooding in the districts of Dhemaji and Lakhimpur has affected more than 20,900 persons.

    Also read: Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

    According to the report, 160 persons in Dhemaji have been impacted while over 20,700 people are suffering in Lakhimpur. According to the news, crops on more over 13.5 hectares of land have been damaged, and 19 communities have currently been flooded.

    While floodwaters did not invade homes in some other districts, including Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dima Hasao, Dibrugarh, and Golaghat, they did destroy embankments, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure.

    The northeastern state experienced significant rainfall over the previous three days, which led to the flood.

    However, according to the warning, no river is now flowing above the danger mark.

    Meanwhile, the Northeast is projected to experience significant rainfall over the next five days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati.

    "Moisture incursion due to strong low-level southerly/southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next five days. Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over the northeastern region during the next five days," it said in a statement.

    The RMC has issued a "orange alert" for the following three days, followed by a "yellow alert" for the following two days.

    Orange alert denotes readiness for action, whereas yellow alert means watch and stay updated.

    Also read: WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

