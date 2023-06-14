Cyclone Biparjoy: Over 45,000 evacuated, flood threat to 442 villages, landfall with speed upto 150 kmph

Cyclone Biparjoy: The very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall on the evening of June 15. Authorities have geared up to deal with the impact of the cyclone, which will be most felt in at least eight districts of Gujarat

Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: Over 45,000 people have been evacuated to safer places and around 442 villages in Gujarat may see water-logging when Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall on June 15. India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert over the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts for the onset of the very severe cyclonic storm.

Briefing media persons, National Disaster Response Force DIG Mohsen Shahedi said: "The landfall is expected on the evening of June 15. The NDRF has deployed 18 teams. There are 13 teams of State Disaster Relief Personnel deployed in Gujarat. Massive evacuation operations are underway for the last couple of days. Over 45,000 people have been evacuated. Our focus remains on ensuring the people are confined to safe spaces till landfall is over. For this community awareness programmes are being organised and announcements are being made."

"We are prepared for flooding in low-lying areas after the cyclone makes landfall. Eight districts have been identified which will be impacted by the cyclone. There are at least 442 low-lying villages which may witness inundation under the impact of the cyclone. We are monitoring the situation and are ready for provide assistance on the ground," he added.

The state government has issued instructions and control room numbers for any sort of assistance.

In what could come as a minor relief for authorities gearing up for the cyclone, IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has informed that Biparjoy has slowed down, indicating that the direction of its movement will change. This morning, the cyclone’s intensity has weakened slightly, he said.

He, however, warned that at the time of landfall of the cyclone, a wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph can be expected. The IMD further warned that Kutch, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Rajkot, Gir-Somnath and Junagarh will witness 65-75 gusting to 85 kmph wind speed today

Use of mobile network during cyclone

The Department of Telecommunications under the Union Ministry of Communications has issued an advisory for cyclone-affected areas.

In a Twitter post, the department said: "In case subscribed Telecom services are down, you can now utilize any Telecom operator's network. Simply go to Settings > SIM card > Mobile networks > choose the network manually, till 17.06.23, 11:59 PM."

Train and flight cancellations

The Indian Railways has cancelled or short-terminated a number of trains the wake of the cyclone. A total of 69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains have been short-terminated, while 27 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure. Take a look below.

Flight operations have been temporarily suspended at Bhuj airport. The Bhuj airport terminal will remain closed on June 14 and 15 in view of cyclone Biparjoy. No flights will take off or land in this duration. Further cancellations will be announced by tonight.

What to do during a cyclone?

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory on how you can stay safe outdoors during a cyclone. Take a look