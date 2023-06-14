Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH | Here's how Cyclone Biparjoy is creating havoc in India, Pakistan

    Several videos have now gone viral on social media showing the storm causing havoc in Gujarat, Mumbai, and Pakistan. On Wednesday, high tidal waves hit Gujarat as cyclone 'Biporjoy' intensified. Visuals from Gateway of India in Mumbai showing high tide waves as the cyclone is about to make a landfall on Thursday.

    Cyclone Biparjoy is all set to hit coastal regions of Gujarat in hours from now. The initial impact of the cyclone is already visible in parts of Kutch and Saurashtra. Heavy winds and rough ocean is expected to create havoc in the Kutch region, specially where the intensity of the cyclone is likely to trigger wind speed up to 135 km per hour.

    Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the Saurashtra, Dwarka and Kutch coasts in Gujarat in view of the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy. It is reportedly said that the cyclonic storm is expected to cause severe damage today and a heavy rainfall warning has been sounded for several states.

    A video also showed the cyclone causing havoc in a village in Dwarka, Gujarat.

     

    Videos of ships facing high tides and eventually overturned in the Arabian Sea also went viral on social media.

     

     

    The IMD has issued a weather warning for several states and UTs, including in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Lakshadweep, etc.

    In Gujarat, fishing activities have been suspended till June 16, ports are shut and ships are anchored as the sea turned very rough and weather became inclement with extremely heavy rainfall and strong winds in the region due to the approaching cyclone.

