A video has gone viral on X showing three women allegedly tearing their own clothes after being confronted by a man for harassing youths. The video, captioned "Woman Card Pro Max," has sparked intense debate online about playing the victim card. Netizens have reacted strongly.

A video that went popular on X and purportedly showed three ladies ripping their own clothes after being accosted by a guy has generated much discussion on the internet. Since it was uploaded by X user @SamSiff, the video has become very popular on the internet.

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The message claimed that the woman had been mistreating a group of youths. But when a guy questioned them about what they had done, things took an unexpected turn. Shortly after, the women were caught ripping their own clothing, which soon became the main focus of the widely shared video.

The footage was accompanied by an overlaid caption: “Woman Card Pro Max: After Abusing Boys, These Women Suddenly Started Playing Victim By Getting Half-Naked."

In a separate note shared alongside the video, the user strongly criticised the women’s actions and wrote: “It is highly shameful that such women create a nuisance. First, they abuse and harass men. The moment they are questioned, they start playing the victim card. And they don’t stop there. They even go to the extent of tearing their own clothes to manufacture evidence and misuse laws to get their way out. Pathetic behavior."

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How Did Netizens React?

The video had 144k views after it went viral on social media and provoked heated discussion among people.

"Salute to the guy who discovered CCTV," a user said, praising the function of surveillance cameras.

Another commenter criticised institutions and said, “Cowards hide behind victim cards when courage demands accountability !! Anyhow Government provoking , judiciary giving platform and LAW n ORDER giving shameless support !! Biggest ever scam n frauds in last 75 years if time !! It has become big business now a days !!"

A third user highlighted the importance of recording incidents, writing, “Simp judges & parliamentarians are blind to these actions. A hidden body cam is a man’s only friend now for his survival."