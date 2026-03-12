The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon on Thursday amid protests by Opposition MPs over a reported nationwide commercial LPG shortage. Speaker Om Birla urged the House to function as INDIA bloc leaders continued sloganeering.

The proceedings of the Lower House of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's return to the House was met with protest and heavy sloganeering. He asked the INDIA bloc MPs to let the House function during the Question Hour. Birla said, "Question Hour is a significant time (in Parliamentary proceedings), and I urge that we let it function. MPs can raise their issues in the Question Hour and hold the government responsible. At 12 noon, I will also present my views on the discussion that happened in the last two days. Do you not want the Question Hour to function?"

Opposition Protests Over LPG Shortage

Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the reported commercial LPG shortage across the country in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict. Earlier today, led by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders continued their protests in the Parliament premises over the reports of nationwide shortage of LPG gas cylinders.

Crisis Linked to West Asia Conflict

The LPG shortage crisis has also hit many parts of the country. Restaurants have switched to induction cooking to keep things running in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal due to the global impact of the Military escalation in the Middle East, as Iran continues to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Recent Parliamentary Tensions

Meanwhile, Om Birla returned to the Lok Sabha as the Speaker, after the no-confidence motion against him was rejected through a voice vote.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha witnessed noisy scenes with Congress members protesting against the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

The Home Minister replied to the two-day debate on the resolution moved by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, which was marked by sharp jibes by both opposition and treasury benches at each other. BJP MP Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, asked Mohammad Jawed to speak after the Home Minister's reply and said he can do so only when Congress members go to their seats. Amid loud sloganeering by the opposition members, Jagdambika Pal called for a voice vote and said the resolution had been defeated.