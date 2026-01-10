A shocking viral video shows a village boy inserting a wire into his ear and pulling it out through his nose. The bizarre stunt has stunned netizens and sparked debate online over whether it is a physical ability or a trick.

Strange and unexpected incidents surface on social media almost every day, but some videos manage to leave even seasoned internet users stunned. One such shocking clip, featuring a village boy performing an unbelievable stunt, has gone viral, astonishing netizens and even members of the medical community.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Unbelievable Stunt Leaves Viewers Stunned

In the now-viral video, the boy is seen inserting a thin, wire-like object into his ear. As viewers brace themselves in shock, the wire astonishingly emerges from his nostril. The stunt has sparked widespread disbelief, with many questioning how such a feat is physically possible. While some believe it to be a unique bodily ability, others suspect it could be a carefully executed trick.

Scroll to load tweet…

Calm Expression Adds to the Shock

What has surprised viewers even more is the boy’s calm and cheerful expression throughout the act. Normally, even minor discomfort in the ear can cause pain and panic, but the boy performs the stunt effortlessly, smiling and confidently posing for the camera. Those around him can be heard reacting in disbelief as the moment is recorded.

Millions of Views and Growing Debate

Shared from the account @manz39754, the video has already garnered millions of views and thousands of likes. A simple act from a rural setting has captured global attention, igniting online debates over whether the stunt has a scientific explanation or is merely an illusion. Regardless, the clip continues to fascinate viewers across social media platforms.

Netizens React With Shock and Humour

The video has triggered a flood of reactions on X, formerly Twitter.

One user commented, “God must truly love this boy’s unusual body,” while another joked, “Doctors might resign after watching this.” Several users, however, expressed concern, warning that the stunt appears dangerous and should not be imitated.