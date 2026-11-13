A speeding heavy trailer veered off control on Jaipur's 200-feet bypass, striking multiple vehicles and a shop. The incident claimed two lives and left three injured, sparking calls for improved traffic management and road safety engineering.

Jaipur Accident: Two Dead, Three Injured After Trailer Loses Control

A speeding heavy trailer allegedly lost control on Jaipur's 200-feet bypass on Friday, veering into a slip lane near Lohamandi in the Vishwakarma Industrial (VKI) area and ramming into multiple vehicles and a shop, leaving two people dead and three others injured, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Administration) Pradeep Mohan Sharma, who inspected the accident site along with DCP Traffic and DCP West, said, "The Ajmer-bound trailer suddenly went out of control on the bypass, struck a car ahead of it, and slipped down into the service lane, hitting a pedestrian and another vehicle. The injured, including the trailer driver, have been admitted to a hospital for treatment".

Eyewitnesses recounted that the fast-moving vehicle smashed into a parked car, a scooter, and a roadside pole before coming to a halt against a pillar and shop near the Lohamandi cut. Residents alleged that narrow stretches, heavy congestion, and frequent reckless driving make the intersection prone to recurring fatal mishaps.

Responding to allegations by bystanders that the driver was under the influence of alcohol, Sharma said, "A blood sample would be taken at the hospital, and strict action would follow if intoxication is confirmed in the medical report. Acknowledging that commercial activity in the vicinity contributes to illegal parking in the slip lane, the senior officer said police will act against illegally parked vehicles and take up road engineering and speed-control measures on the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) bypass."

Meanwhile, Vishwakarma Transport Association president Jagdish Chaudhary pushed back against criticism over roadside parking near hubs like Kukurkheda Mandi, blaming frequent "no-entry" restrictions and inadequate infrastructure for the plight of truck operators. "Chaudhary claimed that sudden no-entry curbs and brief loading windows force heavy vehicles onto 80 to 100 km detours, sharply driving up fuel costs, and demanded that commercial movement be allowed between 11 am and 5 pm." He also alleged that despite transporters paying Rs 400 to Rs 500 crore towards plots under the long-pending Shikarpur Road Transport Nagar plan, the facility still lacks basic amenities such as roads, electricity, and water supply, leaving vehicles with nowhere to park.