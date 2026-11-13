A man was caught trying to steal a foreign tourist's purse in Pushkar market during the international fair, and onlookers beat him before handing him over.

With the international Pushkar fair getting underway in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, thefts have begun rising in the area. In the market, a young man was caught red-handed attempting to steal a foreign tourist's purse, and the crowd that grabbed him beat him up.

The tourist was walking through the Pushkar market when the man, taking advantage of the crowd, tried to slip a hand into his pocket and pull out the purse. His movement did not escape the notice of people nearby.

Those present caught him on the spot and then set upon him. The market briefly descended into chaos as the confrontation played out.

CCTV footage of the episode has surfaced, showing the accused reaching for the tourist's purse and then being caught and beaten by the people around him.

The international Pushkar fair draws large numbers of tourists from India and abroad. With crowds swelling in the markets and busy stretches, vigilance around thefts has become a concern.