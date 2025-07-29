An elderly man on a scooter was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident involving a Mahindra Thar in Jammu. The driver hit the victim twice, once while overtaking and again in reverse, before fleeing the scene.

An elderly man riding a two-wheeler was critically injured in a hit-and-run incident after a Thar SUV struck him twice—first while overtaking another vehicle, and again while reversing—in the Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu. In the aftermath of the Sunday crash, the driver left the site without helping the injured victim. The family of the victim has called for the driver to face severe consequences.

What Happened Exactly?

On a single-lane road, a Mahindra Thar was attempting to pass an SUV at high speed. At the same time, a man on a scooty on his side of the road was getting closer to the vehicle. Subsequently, the Thar steers incorrectly and strikes the scooty. Even as the automobile drove off and the rider fell off it, his ordeal wasn't finished.

Scroll to load tweet…

A video from the Green Belt Park region of Jammu shows that the man managed to get up after falling with the two-wheeler. Three seconds after the collision, the driver reversed the vehicle and purposefully struck the victim as he turned to face the Thar. The man was seriously hurt when he landed on his back this time.

He gets down from his car, walks toward the man who is lying on the road, points his finger at him and instead of helping him, he drives away.

What Did Victim's Family Say?

"Our father was struck twice by the person driving the Thar. Murder charges should be filed against him. Our father is in intensive care unit (ICU). Doctors have diagnosed a fracture in his skull. He is really critical. In Jammu, no hit-and-run cases were reported. These occurrences happen in Delhi, among other locations. Strong action must be taken against the perpetrator," the man's son said.

"Following the Thar-scooty collision near Green Belt Park, Gandhi Nagar on 27.07.2025, Police have invoked Sec 109 BNS after eyewitnesses revealed deliberate intent to harm. The Thar was seized, its owner detained & hunt is on to nab the absconding driver. Investigation continues," the Jammu District Police tweeted.

The police have impounded the automobile involved in the incident and summoned both the accused's father and the car owner for interrogation. An FIR was filed, and the allegation of attempted murder has been added to the case.

Authorities are looking for the 20-year-old accused, who is still at large.