A viral video shows a man driving a Mahindra Thar on the wrong side of the road, boasting that the vehicle's cost allows him to violate traffic rules. This act, which forced other vehicles to swerve, sparked social media outrage.

A video of a young man doing wrong-side driving in a Thar and bragging about it has gone viral on social media. Following this, social media users are calling it an epidemic. An X user named Rattan Dhillon wrote that this is a kind of 'Thar mentality.' Many social media users came out in his support. Many wrote that people are willing to give up civic sense and even consciousness for reels. Many tagged Anand Mahindra in the video, citing safety concerns.

A special kind of mentality

In the video, which was widely shared on social media, a young man can be seen driving on the wrong side and talking about it proudly. In the video, a young man brags about violating traffic rules.

"The biggest advantage of owning a Mahindra Thar is driving on the wrong side. If there is a traffic jam on the other side, drive on the wrong side. No problem, no one will hit you, no one will flash their dipper at you, no one will say anything wrong to you. Believe me, we paid 20 lakhs for this toll game," he says in the video.

As the young man speaks from the driver's seat, the vehicle moves forward on the wrong side. The video also shows vehicles including cars, buses, and bikes coming from the opposite direction on the one-way road, suddenly swerving to avoid the Thar.

If you see a Thar on the road, turn back

Sharing the video, Rattan Dhillon wrote a note in harsh language. He wrote that this is a kind of epidemic that has taken over the roads after COVID. He asked how buying a vehicle can eliminate common sense and pointed out that such a mentality is beyond madness. He added that he would sponsor a week's vacation for anyone who could figure out the psychological switch that flips when buying a vehicle.

He wrote on X that such epidemics spread quickly and therefore, one should be careful that friends do not buy this vehicle. Rattan's note quickly went viral. The comments were filled with many similar experiences, especially about the misdeeds of Thar owners. Many people tagged Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra in the video. Others wrote that they have instructed their drivers to turn back if they see a Thar on the road.