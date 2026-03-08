President Droupadi Murmu marked International Women's Day by calling educated, empowered women the pillars of a progressive nation. She stressed the need for a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity and freedom.

President Murmu: Empowered Women Pillars of Progressive Nation

President of India Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt wishes to the nation on the occasion of International Women's Day today, asserting that educated and empowered women serve as the pillars of a progressive nation. In a post on X, she emphasised that as women continue to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, they continue to strengthen the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society. "Warm greetings to all on International Women's Day! Educated and empowered women are the pillars of a progressive nation. As Nari Shakti continues to excel across diverse fields and lead with courage, it strengthens the foundations of a more inclusive and prosperous society," said President Murmu.

President Murmu further reaffirmed a collective commitment to building a society where every woman gets equal opportunities to grow and live with freedom and dignity. "On this occasion, let us reaffirm our collective commitment to building a society where every woman has equal opportunities to grow and live with dignity, safety and freedom. Together, let us create an environment where the aspirations and achievements of women shape a more equitable future," added President Murmu.

'Shakti Walk' Celebrates Women-Led Development

Earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar also extended wishes on International Women's Day and hailed MoCWD's initiative of a 'Shakti Walk' organised at the Kartavya Path. Speaking to ANI, Rahatkar said that the initiative will create awareness about women-related policies while also hailing the government's efforts for women's welfare in each sector, including health and education. "It is International Women's Day. I extend my best wishes to everyone on this Women's Day. Today, the Ministry of Women and Child Development of India has organised a walkthrough on the Kartavya Path in a very wonderful way... Along with this, awareness will also be created about the policies made for women... Along with this, excellent funds are being created. Their health is being taken care of. They are getting a very good place in education today. Women will use all these things and will come forward for the development of the country," Rahatkar said.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) on Sunday organised a women-led walk titled "Shakti Walk #SheLeadsBharat" along Kartavya Path in New Delhi as part of the celebrations of International Women's Day, according to Ministry of Women and Child Development.

In this spirit, the Shakti Walk was organised to highlight the central role of women in shaping a progressive and inclusive Bharat.The Shakti Walk aims to celebrate women's leadership and contributions across sectors, reinforce the Government's commitment to women's safety, security, and empowerment, showcase flagship schemes and initiatives benefiting women, foster solidarity and collective pride among women from diverse backgrounds, and promote the message that women-led development remains central to national progress.

International Women's Day, observed globally on March 8, celebrates the achievements, leadership, and contributions of women across all spheres of life and reaffirms the collective commitment towards gender equality, safety, dignity, and empowerment. (ANI)