An animal feeder in Noida's Gaur City 2, Bhavna Kaur, was allegedly attacked with lathis by a couple over a dispute about feeding stray dogs. The incident, captured on CCTV, resulted in severe injuries and bone fractures for the victim. Despite initial police reluctance, an FIR was filed after animal activists intervened.

A couple living in the same housing society allegedly viciously attacked an animal feeder from Noida's Gaur City 2 after a disagreement about feeding stray dogs. Bhavna Kaur, the victim, reported that she suffered severe injuries and shattered bones after being attacked with wooden and iron lathis.

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CCTV cameras put in the apartment complex recorded the event, according to Bhavna Kaur. The video, which has now gone viral on social media, purports to show a lady wielding a lathi approaching Bhavna and continuously hitting her.

Notably, Bhavna has claimed that at the time of the incident, she was not providing food for stray dogs. In spite of this, she was reportedly severely injured by the accused woman's repeated assaults. Animal activist Renu Kaur posted the video online, drawing attention to Bhavna's suffering and demanding that the accused be held accountable.

Social media posts depict Bhavna with obvious wounds all over her body. After the attack, her index finger was allegedly bleeding, and X-rays and medical checks later showed fractures.

Bhavna said that the assault damaged her both physically and psychologically. Animal lovers and supporters have denounced the tragedy and called for severe punishment for the perpetrators.

Watch CCTV Video

Following the event, Bhavna contacted Bisrakh Police Station to file a First Information Report (FIR). However, she said that police first refused to cooperate and characterised the incident as a typical quarrel between tenants of a housing organization.

Bhavna claims that despite CCTV footage and evidence of her injuries, police were hesitant to file a case. The situation changed when Renu Kaur, an animal activist, and many other animal welfare advocates joined Bhavna to the police station and questioned authorities about the delay in registering the case. After more pressure and involvement, police ultimately filed a FIR against the pair suspected of committing the attack.