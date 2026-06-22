Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed a public meeting in Danya, announcing a bunch of development projects including roads, a stadium, and school upgrades.

Almora.Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, visited the Almora district on Sunday and laid out a roadmap for development in the Danya area. Speaking at a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan, he announced several key projects for the region. The CM made it clear that his government is working non-stop to ensure balanced and complete development in every part of the state.

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He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country is hitting new milestones in development and prosperity. He said Uttarakhand is also moving forward at a fast pace and achieving remarkable success in various fields.

New College Building Inaugurated in Danya

Before the public meeting, the Chief Minister inaugurated a new building at the Government College in Danya. The building was constructed at a cost of about ₹4.96 crore. He said that this new facility will provide better educational opportunities for students in the area and give a boost to higher education.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Key Announcements

During the public meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the following projects for the area's development:

A grand entrance gate will be built in Almora in the name of martyr Bireshwar Goswami.

A sports ground will be developed in Chamtola.

A mini stadium will be constructed at Government College, Garudabanj.

Four extra classrooms will be built at GIC Garudabanj.

The Prem Mandir and Radha-Krishna Mandir complex will be beautified.

A road will be constructed from the Kchauri area of the Kheti Jateshwar motor road to the Kaluta polling booth.

The Government Higher Secondary School in Chaghethi will be upgraded.

Government's Focus on Spiritual and Tourism Development

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government is continuously working to protect Uttarakhand's cultural and spiritual heritage. He mentioned that efforts are on to develop Uttarakhand as a major global spiritual hub. He also pointed out that tourism in the Kedar Khand and Manas Khand regions is growing, bringing a large number of devotees and tourists to the state. This, in turn, is strengthening the local economy.

Jageshwar Dham's Planned Development

The CM said that various development works are being carried out under the Jageshwar Master Plan, while ensuring the original character of the Jageshwar Dham is preserved. Parking facilities are being expanded and modern amenities are being developed to give devotees a better experience. He reiterated that the state government is fully committed to the conservation and development of the state's major religious sites.

Promoting Winter Tourism and Local Events

The Chief Minister stated that the government is actively promoting winter tourism, along with Ayurveda and yoga-based tourism. He explained that the 'One District, One Festival' scheme is giving a new identity to local fairs and cultural events. This has increased self-employment opportunities and boosted the state's economy.

Uttarakhand: A Top Destination for Film Production

The CM proudly mentioned that Uttarakhand has earned the distinction of being the most film-friendly state in the country. He also assured that the government is ensuring a transparent recruitment process to secure the future of the youth. He said that after the implementation of the anti-cheating law, the youth's trust in recruitment exams has grown stronger. The government is also taking continuous and strict action against corruption.

Ajay Tamta on 'Double Engine' Government's Progress

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Ajay Tamta, said that the combined efforts of the central and state governments are leading to rapid development in Uttarakhand. He urged everyone to cooperate in making the state a leading one in the country.

CM Participates in Shrimad Bhagwat Katha

After the public meeting, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the residence of Danya resident Pawan Pant. He participated in a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha being held there, listened to the discourse, and prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. The event was attended by MLA Mohan Singh Mahra, Zila Panchayat President Hema Gaida, Ministers of State Ganga Bisht and Kundan Latwal, District Magistrate Anshul Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Chandrashekhar R Ghodke, BJP District President Mahesh Nayal, along with many other public representatives, officials, and a large number of local citizens.