BRS leader K. T. Rama Rao lauded outgoing Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen for his 18-year tenure, praising his humility, empathy, and love for Hyderabad. Narayen will transition from CEO but remain as Chair of the company's board.

KTR Lauds Outgoing CEO

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday praised outgoing Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, who stepped down from the company after 18 years. KTR asserted that humility and empathy are the hallmarks of strong leaders like Shantanu. In a post on X, the BRS Working President further lauded the outgoing Adobe CEO, noting that he deeply admired Narayen's enduring affection for India and his special connection to the city of Hyderabad. "Congratulations to my friend Shantanu Narayen on an incredible run as the CEO of Adobe for 18 years. Humility and empathy is the hallmark of strong leaders like Shantanu. Always admired his love for India and particularly for our city Hyderabad. Am sure there are many frontiers to conquer and miles to travel before you can rest on your laurels, but take a bow on a stellar journey," said KTR.

Adobe Announces Leadership Transition

Shantanu Narayen steps down from the role of Chief Executive Officer of Adobe after a successor is appointed, but will remain as Chair of the company, the design software firm said in an official statement. The announcement was made during the company's financial results for its first quarter FY2026, which ended Feb. 27, 2026. Following the announcement, shares of Adobe listed on the NASDAQ Composite tumbled 7 per cent in extended trading.

In an exchange filing to Nasdaq, the company said Narayen, who has served as CEO of Adobe for eighteen years, has decided to transition from the role after the board appoints his successor. "Shantanu Narayen, who has served as CEO of Adobe for eighteen years, has decided to transition from his position as CEO after a successor has been appointed. Narayen will remain as Chair of the Board," the company said in its filing.

The company added that its Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying a successor and has formed a special committee to oversee the selection. "The Board of Directors has appointed Frank Calderoni, Lead Independent Director of Adobe, as Chair to the special committee to direct the process that will consider both internal and external candidates," the filing stated.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Congratulates Narayen

Narayen joined Adobe in 1988 as a vice president and general manager and later became the CEO in 2007. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella congratulated Narayen on his successful tenure at Adobe, noting that he has built one of the most important software companies in the world. Nadella further praised Narayen's empathy-driven leadership and expressed his gratitude for their long-standing friendship. "Congrats Shantanu, on a legendary run at Adobe! You've built one of the most important software companies in the world, and expanded what's possible for creators, entrepreneurs, and brands everywhere. What has always stood out to me is the empathy you've brought to the creative process and the example you've set as a leader. Grateful for your friendship, mentorship, and for all you've done for Adobe and for our industry," said Nadella.

Narayen's Legacy at Adobe

During Narayen's tenure, Adobe made a significant shift in its business model by moving from traditional software licenses to subscription-based services through its Creative Cloud application bundle. Under his leadership, the company expanded its portfolio of digital tools and solutions and is now focusing on growth opportunities in generative artificial intelligence. (ANI)