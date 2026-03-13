Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran will contest Kerala Assembly polls from Ambalapuzha as an independent, citing "character assassination" but not abandoning party ideology. CPI(M)'s MA Baby termed the move regrettable, helping rivals UDF and BJP.

Veteran CPI(M) leader G Sudhakaran announced that he will contest the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections from the Ambalapuzha constituency as an independent candidate, asserting that he has not abandoned the ideology of the party despite deciding to contest outside its official fold.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sudhakaran Clarifies Stance

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Sudhakaran said, "I will contest the Assembly election in Ambalapuzha as an independent candidate. I will not seek anyone's support. My contest is not against the party's candidate. From now on, I will maintain an independent stand."

The veteran leader further clarified that he has not engaged with opposition parties regarding the election. "I will not go anywhere to deliver speeches. I have not spoken to any opposition party. I have not told anyone that I will be the UDF candidate. Everything happening now is just propaganda," Sudhakaran added.

He also revealed that he had not renewed his CPI(M) membership despite party leaders approaching him earlier. "MA Baby visited my house yesterday. No one forced me to join the CPI(M). Three weeks ago, someone came to my house to renew my membership, but I did not renew it. I have not abandoned the party's ideology or ideals. However, even though I lived a party life, I was subjected to character assassination. CPI(M) is carrying along political criminals and using them as weapons against me," he claimed.

CPI(M) Calls Decision 'Regrettable'

Responding to Sudharakaran's decision to contest the elections independently, CPI(M) leader MA Baby termed the move regrettable. "It is a regrettable decision on the part of G Sudhakaran. While being active in the party, Comrade Sudhakaran had occupied all important positions and helped the party grow," Baby said.

He added that contesting against the party candidate at a crucial time would only benefit rival political fronts. "Now, after having served the party for a long time and having occupied important positions and responsibilities on behalf of the party for a long time, when a critical electoral battle is being fought by the party, taking a decision to come out and contest against the party's candidate will only help the UDF and the BJP," Baby said. (ANI)