A Russian woman living in India has gone viral after sharing 11 cultural habits her Indian family found surprising. From eating the same meal for days to direct communication and social customs, her light-hearted video sparked widespread discussion online.

A Russian woman living in India has shared a humorous and insightful perspective on the cultural differences her Indian family experiences while living with her. The video, posted by Instagram user Anastasia Sharova, quickly gained attention online as she highlighted everyday habits that reflect the contrast between Russian and Indian lifestyles. In her caption, she explained that while people often ask her how she manages cultural differences in India, she decided to flip the question and show what her Indian family has to adjust to while living with her.

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A Humorous Look At Everyday Cultural Contrasts

Sharova listed several everyday habits that she believes stand out in an Indian household when viewed from a Russian perspective.

She mentioned that she often cooks food in advance and eats the same meal, usually soup, for three to five days in a row, whereas freshly cooked meals every day are considered important in many Indian homes.

She also spoke about her “expressionless or Slavic stare”, noting that her naturally neutral facial expression is often mistaken for being grumpy, even by her family, although she says it is simply her relaxed face.

Another point she highlighted was the difference in hospitality. In India, guests are typically offered water or refreshments immediately upon arrival, while in Russia, she said, such gestures are usually reserved for close acquaintances.

She also pointed out differences in communication style, saying Russians tend to be more direct when expressing refusal or disagreement, which can sometimes be perceived as rude in India.

Sharova further mentioned cultural practices such as calling elders by name in a respectful manner, mixed-gender sauna experiences, and planning social meet-ups well in advance, often through calendars, unlike the more spontaneous nature of gatherings in India.

Other observations included long speeches before drinks at gatherings, limited reliance on domestic help even in dual-income households, and comparatively less interaction with neighbours in modern settings, although she noted that earlier communities were more closely connected.

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked mixed but largely light-hearted reactions from viewers, with many relating to the observations.

One user commented: "Except for the food part I seem to be more Russian than Indian. Perhaps it will become more common as people modernise."

Second user commented: "Except, 8 and 10 all great. Also India is mostly hot, so i like cold water. Thanks. Asap."

Sharova concluded her post by suggesting that despite the differences, there are actually more similarities between cultures than people assume, encouraging viewers to reflect on what they would add to the list.