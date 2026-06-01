The CBSE Class 12 post-result verification and re-evaluation portal, slated to go live on June 1, has been delayed due to technical issues. The board has now said the portal will become operational from June 1, 2026 to ensure a glitch-free process.

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Portal Delayed

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 post-result verification and re-evaluation portal, which was scheduled to go live on June 1 but faced technical issues, "will start soon", a CBSE official told ANI on Monday. The delay has heightened concerns among students and parents, especially following technical glitches reported during the answer-sheet access process earlier this month.

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CBSE has said that the portal will become operational from June 1, 2026, to ensure a "transparent and glitch-free process". "In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation," CBSE said in a press statement.

The board added that students with queries can contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in.

The decision comes as CBSE prepares to begin post-result activities for students seeking verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer sheets.

Cybersecurity Measures for OnMark Portal

Meanwhile, CBSE on Sunday said it has been closely monitoring vulnerabilities flagged in the OnMark portal of its service provider and has deployed cybersecurity experts to strengthen the system.

In a post on X, CBSE said an expert team comprising cybersecurity professionals from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been working over the past few days to secure the platform.

CBSE stated that the identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and efforts are underway to ensure that no other exploitable weaknesses remain in the system.

The board also thanked alert citizens and ethical hackers who pointed out potential security issues and said it had directly engaged with some of them.

"We have been closely monitoring the vulnerabilities in the OnMark portal of our service provider that are being flagged in the public domain. An expert team of cybersecurity professionals has been deployed over the last few days from across various arms of the government as well as the IITs to fortify these systems, including taking them over to a more secure set up. The identified vulnerabilities have been contained, and other exploitable weaknesses are being ruled out. We are grateful to all alert citizens and ethical hackers pointing out such weaknesses, and have gotten in touch with some of them directly," CBSE said.

This comes at a time when the CBSE is facing mounting pressure following reports of technical failures in its post-result portal and discrepancies in evaluated answer sheets. (ANI)