CPI's D Raja criticised the Centre over the energy crisis and rising fuel prices, questioning PM Modi's Israel visit. This comes as commercial LPG prices increased by up to Rs 42, a move defended by a UP minister as a step to curb hoarding.

CPI Slams Centre on Energy Crisis

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja on Monday launched a sharp critique against the central government, alleging a failure to manage the nation's escalating energy crisis. The CPI general secretary also questioned the purpose of the Prime Minsiter recent visit to Israel, asserting that the PM has failed to address the emerging energy crisis.

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Speaking to ANI, Raja said, "Mr Modi and the Union government have completely failed to address the emerging energy crisis in the country. The fuel prices are increasing every day... This is indeed dependent on the ongoing war crisis." Raja further questioned the necessity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel. He said, "But why did Mr Modi visit Israel?... Israel then allied with the US and launched a war on Iran... Masses are suffering due to the lack of availability of fuel in the country..."

Commercial LPG Prices Increased

Meanwhile, the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinders have been increased by Rs 42 in Delhi, bringing the price to Rs 3,113.50, according to sources, while in Kolkata, the price of a cylinder will now be Rs 3,255.50. The new prices will be effective from today. The prices of 5 kg FTL (Free Trade LPG) cylinders have been increased by Rs 11, and will cost Rs 821.50 in Delhi. There is no change in domestic cylinder prices.

Govt Defends Move as Measure Against Hoarding

Defending this, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said that the latest increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, which have risen by up to Rs 42 in Delhi and Kolkata, is part of the government's ongoing efforts to curb hoarding. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar, who is the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, said, "The government takes steps from time to time to end hoarding. This is another initiative of the government in that direction."

This comes amid a global energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict. The Union Petroleum Ministry has maintained that India has sufficient stock of petrol, diesel, LPG, and natural gas inventories. (ANI)