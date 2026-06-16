A political row intensifies in Punjab after CM Bhagwant Mann rejected a viral video as 'false propaganda'. The Akal Takht issued an edict for the Sikh community to shun ties with him, while opposition leaders demanded his resignation.

A political row intensified in Punjab on Tuesday after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann rejected the authenticity of a viral video allegedly featuring him, terming it "false propaganda," while opposition leaders stepped up criticism following a recent edict issued by the Akal Takht over the matter.

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The Akal Takht on Monday evening pronounced a decree in which the Sikh clergy, led by Akal Takht acting jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, directed the Sikh Panth (community) to shun ties with the Punjab Chief Minister over the controversy surrounding the viral video.

CM Mann Rejects Video, Alleges 'False Propaganda'

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann "categorically and completely" rejected the authenticity of the viral video and alleged that it was part of an orchestrated attempt to malign his image. "I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The person in the video is not me. The person in the video neither matches my height nor build," Mann said in a video message shared on X.

The Punjab CM also expressed concern over a recent decree issued by the Akal Takht regarding the video and alleged that individuals occupying "high religious positions" were spreading misinformation at the behest of political interests. "Recently, an edict (hukumnama) was issued by the jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, certain statements concerning me, based on a specific video, saying that the video is not AI-generated or doctored. When I was summoned to Akal Takht Sahib, I clarified that I do not feature in that video at all, and the person in that video bears no resemblance to me," Mann said.

He further alleged that religion was being used as a tool for political purposes while stating that he respected the authority of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. "Religion is being exploited... While I consider Sri Akal Takht Sahib supreme, the entire 'Sangat' is well aware of the nature of the decisions being handed down by those who hold these politically motivated appointments there. Therefore, I categorically and completely reject the authenticity of that video. The attempts to defame me, or rather, these petty tactics, orchestrated by the political masters of the administrators sitting at Akal Takht Sahib, are absolutely wrong," he added.

Earlier, on January 15 this year, Mann had appeared before the Secretariat of Akal Takht Sahib in Amritsar after being summoned in connection with the alleged video. At the time, he maintained that the video was fabricated and had suggested a forensic examination of the footage.

Opposition Leaders Demand Resignation

Following the edict issued by the Akal Takht Sahib, opposition leaders intensified the criticism of Chief Minister Mann, alleging that the CM had committed "sacrilege" and demanded his resignation on moral grounds.

Sukhbir Singh Badal Alleges 'Sacrilege'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed that the video showing the Chief Minister behaving in an objectionable manner was genuine and not AI-generated as previously claimed by Mann. "A few months ago, a video surfaced on social media where the Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, was seen behaving in a manner that committed sacrilege (be-adbi) against the Guru. I do not have words to describe the act he committed. When that video came out, there was a lot of anger within the entire Sikh community (Panth)," Badal alleged in a video message.

Claiming that the Akal Takht had now confirmed the video's authenticity, Badal said, "It is a matter of great shame that the Chief Minister of Punjab has acted in such a way and committed such a grave sacrilege against our Guru. I believe that a person who acts like this has no right to remain Chief Minister for even five minutes. I am at a loss for words to describe his conduct."

Badal further alleged that Mann had, on previous occasions, visited religious places while "under the influence of alcohol," and urged the Sikh community to take a firm stand on the matter. "On several occasions, this Chief Minister has visited Gurdwaras while under the influence of alcohol. People were outraged even then. But the act of (allegedly) splashing liquor on the images of the Guru is something no Sikh can ever tolerate. Therefore, I want to say that the Sikh community should take a very firm decision on this," he said.

BJP's Poonawalla Calls for Moral Accountability

Similarly, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also targeted Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), citing the Akal Takht's reported position on the matter. "The decision from Akal Takht has come. Bhagwant Mann, intoxicated with alcohol, is committing unacceptable acts. Akal Takht has clarified that the video is not AI-generated or fake; it's a real video. It's very shameful," Poonawalla said.

He further alleged that Mann and the AAP had insulted Sikh sentiments and said moral accountability demanded resignation. "Now Akal Takht has decided that Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party are, in fact, anti-community, anti-Sikh and anti-Guru. I think any other person would have resigned on moral grounds. But Kejriwal ji is so anti-Sikh that he is letting a Chief Minister like Bhagwant Mann continue," he said.

Congress Urges Further Investigation

Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also weighed in on the issue, saying that orders of the Akal Takht Sahib are respected and accepted. "Whatever order comes from there (Akal Takht Sahib), we bow our heads and accept it. If Bhagwant Mann has any objection to it... some time ago when he went to Jathedar Sahib, they said a forensic investigation should be done. They did the same investigation," Randhawa said.

He said that if the Chief Minister had concerns regarding the findings, further investigation could be conducted in central laboratories. "If the Chief Minister sees anything wrong in this, then further investigation should be conducted. Investigation should be done in central laboratories," he said.

Randhawa further cautioned against mixing religion with politics and said a Chief Minister must respect all faiths. "A Chief Minister is the protector of every religion and should respect every religion. Bringing such politics into religion is very dangerous for Punjab. And not believing the order of Akal Takht Sahib is even more than that," he added.

SGPC Member Backs Akal Takht

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Bhagwant Singh Sialka also backed the Akal Takht's authority, saying its decisions are respected by Sikhs. "This Akal Takht Sahib is the supreme institution of Sikhs, and anyone is forgiven when they come with humility. But when a person shows arrogance, then he is punished by the Takht Sahib," Sialka said.

He alleged that Mann deserved "strict punishment" for his conduct and criticised the Chief Minister, saying, "Handing over the state's reins to a person who does not know what he is doing raises concerns."

The controversy continues to trigger political exchanges in Punjab ahead of the Assembly polls, with the Punjab Chief Minister maintaining that the viral video is fabricated and opposition leaders intensifying criticism over the issue. (ANI)