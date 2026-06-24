Gurugram Police arrested two men, including a cyber-expert, for allegedly fabricating a forensic report in a viral video case linked to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The accused allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for the fraudulent act.

Two Arrested for Fabricating Report

Gurugram Police have apprehended two accused for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case allegedly linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Gurugram Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Crime, Naveen Sharma said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the police officials, the accused received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video. ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday, "The Gurgaon Police received a complaint. We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing. "They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert." The probe into the case is underway.

CM Bhagwant Mann Calls It a 'Conspiracy'

After the Akal Takht summoned Bhagwant Mann over the viral video, disrespecting the Sikh Gurus, he termed it a "well-planned conspiracy" against him and said that the person in the controversial video is not him.

The Punjab CM had said that the individual present in the video is an actor who looks like him. He further underlined that the Director General of Police (DGP) have been instructed to identify and arrest the accused. In a video message issued on June 19, Mann said, "It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. 1,191 frames were examined during the forensic analysis; not a single frame matches me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me. Instructions have been issued to the DGP to identify the conspirators and take action against them. The guilty will be apprehended and brought back from any corner of the world."

Akal Takht's Directive

The Akal Takht, led by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Sikh community to shun ties with Mann over the controversy surrounding the video. (ANI)