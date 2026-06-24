West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh commented on the TMC's internal crisis, stating 'sooner the party ends, the better'. This comes as a rebel faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee challenges Mamata Banerjee's leadership, prompting an EC intervention.

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday took a jibe at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying that "sooner the party ends, it is better", while the party undergoes an internal turmoil, even as rebel-MLA chosen West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee alongwith other MLAs, met with West Bengal Chief Election Officer amid an ongoing power struggle within TMC.

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Addressing the media in Kolkata, Ghosh characterised the crisis as a strictly "internal matter of the TMC." He maintained that the responsibility of resolving the dispute lies squarely with the Election Commission. "The Election Commission will decide who will be the leader, how many divisions there will be, and what the party's name will be. This is being discussed in our Legislative Assembly as well...The public isn't concerned about this because the sooner this party ends, the better," he said.

Rebel Faction Challenges Leadership

The remarks come amid an ongoing power struggle within the Trinamool Congress after a rebel faction led by Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee announced the formation of a new leadership structure within the party and appointed senior MLA Arup Roy as party chairperson. The faction also constituted a 30-member National Working Committee (NWC), naming Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Rathin Ghosh, Sabina Yasmin and Javed Khan among others to key positions. The rebel faction claims support from a large section of TMC legislators and has asserted that it represents the "real TMC."

Mamata Banerjee's Faction Responds

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee's faction has also responded strongly on Tuesday with the TMC disciplinary committee issuing show-cause notices to several senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Arup Roy, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Biplab Mitra, Snehasis Chakraborty and Sabina Yasmin, accusing them of anti-party activities. Later, all eight leaders were expelled from the party. Mamata Banerjee also moved swiftly to reinforce her authority, submitting an official list of office-bearers to the Election Commission, in which she was identified as the party chairperson. (ANI)