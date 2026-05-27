CPI(M) MP John Brittas slammed ED raids at former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence as a BJP-Congress conspiracy. The raids are linked to the CMRL money laundering case involving alleged payments to Vijayan's daughter Veena.

CPI(M) Alleges 'Political Vendetta'

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas on Wednesday called the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence a "conspiracy" by the Congress and BJP. ED conducted searches in 10 places in connection with the alleged fraudulent payments to Veena, Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, amid a Rs 182-crore money laundering probe into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. CPI(M) cadres allegedly confronted the ED officials and damaged vehicles during protests outside the residence of Pinarayi Vijayan.

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John Brittas acknowledged the violent incident involving party workers; however, he condemned the Keralam Police officers attempting to enter the party office to take the accused into custody. He urged the police to do due diligence. Brittas told ANI, "From morning onwards, the conspiracy between Congress and BJP is being unravelled in Keralam. Political vendetta is being played up here. Raids were conducted at places including the residence of the former Chief Minister and the CPM members, and the followers and the leaders have been maintaining calm and peace. Despite the fact that there were a lot of provocations."

"When the ED officials came out, there had been some small incidents. Now, in protest of that, the police want to get into the party offices here, which we don't approve of. We have already told the police that, if at all, there are some incidents that happened or some car windows have been broken. Due diligence can be done. Appropriate actions can be taken. We have no difficulty in that," the CPI(M) leader added.

Police Vow Strong Action

Law & Order ADGP H Venkatesh said, "A team has been sent to arrest the accused. Strong legal action will be taken. The police are not backing away from here. It is not possible to say at the moment how many people have been arrested. None of the accused will be let off. The police will act strictly according to the law."

BJP Denies Collusion, Questions Congress

Meanwhile, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan denied the allegations of collusion between Congress and the BJP. He instead asked the Congress for its stand on the ED probe. V Muraleedharan said, "The law will take its course. I don't understand why CPI(M) is so agitated about it, because they have not been able to explain the purpose of the payments to the former CM's daughter. There is a case under PMLA. If they have any legal counter, they should have submitted that in court. I want to ask the Congress about what their stand is on the investigation."

"This case did not originate after the UDF govt came to power. It has been existing for the last 3 years now...the then government could not solve it. So, it's an absurd allegation," the BJP leader added.

Details of the ED Probe

The ED has intensified its probe into the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) case. Investigators indicate that "one of the fake expenses booked by CMRL is towards the payment to Veena."

Officials told ANI, "The company of Veena, Exalogic Solutions Private Limited (a one-person company), received fraudulent payments totalling Rs 2.78 crores from CMRL under the guise of Income Tax consultancy services."

Further, the officials privy to the case said the Empower India Capital Investment Private Limited (EICPL), operated by SN Sasidharan Kartha, MD of CMRL, allegedly extended loans to Exalogic totalling Rs 50 lakhs, despite Exalogic failing to make timely repayments. CMRL is a publicly listed company in which 48.75 per cent shares are held by the general public, and 13.41 per cent shares are held by the Keralam state PSU Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (as on March 31, 2023). (ANI)