The Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association (IRTSA) has put forward a new proposal for the 8th Pay Commission. Instead of one single 'fitment factor' for everyone, the union is suggesting five different multipliers for different pay levels.

The 8th Pay Commission is no longer just a routine salary revision. It has turned into a nationwide debate about how much the government can really afford to pay its employees. At the heart of this debate is a proposal that has caught everyone's attention—a new salary formula that could increase the pay of some senior employees by over 400%.

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This proposal comes from the 'Indian Railway Technical Supervisors’ Association' (IRTSA), a major employee union involved in the discussions. Instead of asking for a single 'fitment factor' for all employees, the association has suggested five different fitment factors for various pay levels.

This is a big change from previous pay commissions.

According to this proposal:

Employees in Levels 1 to 5 would get a 2.92 fitment factor.

Employees in Levels 6 to 8 would get 3.50.

Employees in Levels 9 to 12 would get 3.80.

Employees in Levels 13 to 16 would get 4.09.

Employees in Levels 17 to 18 would get 4.38.

If the government accepts this, the impact on salaries could be massive.

For example, an employee at Level 17-18 with a current basic pay of ₹2.5 lakh could see their revised basic pay jump to nearly ₹10.95 lakh under the proposed 4.38 fitment factor. Even mid-level employees would see a significant jump. An employee at Level 6-8 with a basic pay of ₹45,000 would see it increase to ₹1.57 lakh.

The union argues that the current pay structure has unfairly squeezed the salary gap between junior and senior employees, especially technical staff who handle critical safety operations in the railways. They are demanding a separate pay structure for railway technical staff. They also want faster promotions, an increase in the annual increment rate to 5%, and the merger of 50% Dearness Allowance with the basic pay before any calculations begin.

8th Pay Commission: What is the Fitment Factor?

At the centre of this whole debate is a technical term that is now becoming common knowledge: the 'fitment factor'. The fitment factor is simply a multiplier used to revise salaries under a pay commission. The formula is straightforward:

{New Basic Pay = Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor}

Under the 7th Pay Commission, the fitment factor was set at 2.57. Now, various employee unions are demanding a much higher number. Some have asked for a 3.83 fitment factor. The 'National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery' has demanded a minimum basic pay of ₹69,000. Meanwhile, reports suggest the 'Bharatiya Raksha Mazdoor Sangh' is pushing for a minimum salary of ₹72,000 and a 4.0 fitment factor.

But behind all this excitement, the government faces a tough question: can India afford such a huge revision in its pay structure? Even union representatives admit in private that not all their demands will be met. They understand that the government has to balance employee welfare with financial pressures, pension liabilities, and the risk of inflation. A very high fitment factor doesn't just increase salaries. It also multiplies pensions, allowances, arrears, and long-term retirement liabilities. The impact isn't limited to the central government either. Historically, after a central pay commission's recommendations are implemented, many state governments also revise their own pay scales, adding to the overall financial burden.

This is why many experienced observers believe the government will likely choose a middle path. Some demands related to inflation and the real financial situation of households might get a sympathetic hearing, while others may be toned down.

8th Pay Commission: 'Family Unit' Formula Needs a Change

One proposal that is gaining strong support among various employee unions is the demand to increase the 'family unit' from 3 to 5. Unions argue that today's families face much more financial pressure than when the original salary structures were created decades ago. Many employees now have to support their spouse, children, and elderly parents, all while dealing with rising healthcare, housing, and education costs.

Meanwhile, the debate over the 'Old Pension Scheme' (OPS) is back in the spotlight. Several employee unions are still demanding the restoration of the OPS. They argue that under the 'National Pension System' (NPS), retirement income is entirely dependent on market fluctuations.

However, even some union representatives now admit that completely scrapping the NPS after it has been in place for years might not be practical. As a result, many unions are now focusing on demanding "OPS-like safeguards" instead of a full rollback. This includes things like a guaranteed pension, pension protection linked to Dearness Allowance (DA), and a minimum guaranteed pension structure.