    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school

    The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Upasna Rani Maurya has acknowledged the matter and assured a thorough investigation. She has pledged to take appropriate action against those responsible for the deplorable conditions observed in the video.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 9:38 PM IST

    A disturbing video from a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh has gone viral, revealing shocking conditions of the mid-day meal program. The footage shows students being served boiled 'dal' water and carrying LPG cylinders, sparking outrage among parents and netizens. The incident, which occurred in the Kannauj district of the state, has drawn criticism towards the careless attitude of education department officials and raises concerns about the quality of the mid-day meal and education provided to these students.

    The distressing video, captured at Sikandarpur Primary School in the Chhibramau block of Kannauj district, exposes a range of issues. Students, many of them minors, are seen being served hot 'dal' water with rice. Another clip shows wheat grains infested with insects, which are used to make bread (chapatis) for the students. The footage also reveals the harsh reality of students sitting on the floor without sweaters in cold weather.

    Compounding the alarming situation is the sight of students assisting teachers in carrying LPG cylinders, a responsibility that goes beyond the normal scope of a student's role in a school setting.

    The viral video has triggered outrage among parents and netizens, prompting questions about the efficacy of the mid-day meal program and the overall quality of education provided in government schools. Local residents are questioning the seemingly careless attitude of education department officials, who are entrusted with ensuring the well-being and nutrition of the students.

    The mid-day meal program is a crucial initiative aimed at providing nutritional support to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. However, the video underscores concerns about corruption within the system and the failure to deliver on the intended purpose of the allocated funds from both state and central governments, which amount to hundreds of crores annually.

    In response to the public outcry, the district education department is now facing scrutiny. The headmaster of the school claimed that vegetables were also served to the students, contradicting the video evidence. With 64 students in the school, the mid-day meal is expected to be distributed according to the headcount. However, the conditions captured in the video suggest a lack of proper implementation and supervision.

    The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Upasna Rani Maurya has acknowledged the matter and assured a thorough investigation. She has pledged to take appropriate action against those responsible for the deplorable conditions observed in the video.

