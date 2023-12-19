From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

Ayodhya is being decorated the same way the return of Lord Ram was celebrated after his victory over demon king Raavan. Asianet News Network crew takes a look at the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22.

The Sun Pillar shine: As soon as you enter Ayodhya from the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway, one can see construction work going on at war footing. The road from Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk is being developed as 'Dharam Path'. This two-kilometre route earlier had two lanes; today it been converted into four lanes. According to DM Nitish Kumar, Surya Sthamb (Pillars) are being installed at equal distances at 30 places.

Walls will be decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts: The Surya (sun) pillars installed along the roads represent the symbol of Lord Ram being a Suryavanshi. According to the district administration, walls are being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path. On which the incidents of the Ramayan era will be shown. The walls will be adorned with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts. Tulsidas has said in the 'Ramcharit Manas' that after the victory over Lanka, Ayodhya was decorated on the arrival of Lord Shri Ram, and there was joy among the people. Similarly, before the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, the entire Ayodhya is being decorated.

40-foot-long veena at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk: The 40-foot-long Veena built at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead of Dharampath attracts people. Earlier the name of this intersection was Naya Ghat. This intersection has been named in memory of the famous singer Lata Mangeshkar. The intersection has been widened to 100 feet.

Buildings painted in the same design and colour: The road leading from Nayaghat to Sahadatganj has been named Rampath. This road is 13 kilometres long. District administration officials say that earlier this road was of two lanes. Now a 40 feet wide road has been built in its place. The establishments, buildings and shops on both sides of the road are being painted in the same design and colour. Saplings are being planted on the divider. Bus stops are also being built.

Scenes from Ramayana to be showcased: The main entry road of the Ram temple is being developed as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path. Lighting and canopy work is being done on the 90 feet wide road. Keeping in view the arrival of devotees, basic facilities are being developed. The walls on both sides of the road will be decorated with artefacts from the Ramayana period.

Ayodhya is being decorated with symbols of ancient importance: The ancient ponds of Ayodhya are a witness to mythological events. They are also being decorated. According to the district administration, the Ramkatha Museum, located at Nayaghat, is being beautified. Ram Ki Pauri, which witnessed historical events, has been cleaned. The capacity of pumping stations has been increased. Every evening, Ram Katha is presented through a laser show. A total of 37 ancient temples of Ramnagari are also being renovated. Ayodhya is being decorated with symbols of ancient importance so that the devotees feel the presence of Ram Rajya as soon as they enter Ayodhya.