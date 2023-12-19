Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From sun pillars to scenes from Ramayan, Ayodhya goes back to era of Ram Rajya (PHOTOS)

    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 9:09 PM IST

    Ayodhya is being decorated the same way the return of Lord Ram was celebrated after his victory over demon king Raavan. Asianet News Network crew takes a look at the preparations for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram on January 22.

    article_image1

    The Sun Pillar shine: As soon as you enter Ayodhya from the Lucknow-Gorakhpur Highway, one can see construction work going on at war footing. The road from Saket Petrol Pump to Lata Mangeshkar Chowk is being developed as 'Dharam Path'. This two-kilometre route earlier had two lanes; today it been converted into four lanes. According to DM Nitish Kumar, Surya Sthamb (Pillars) are being installed at equal distances at 30 places.

    article_image2

    Walls will be decorated with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts: The Surya (sun) pillars installed along the roads represent the symbol of Lord Ram being a Suryavanshi. According to the district administration, walls are being built on the roadsides of Dharma Path. On which the incidents of the Ramayan era will be shown. The walls will be adorned with terracotta fine clay mural artefacts. Tulsidas has said in the 'Ramcharit Manas' that after the victory over Lanka, Ayodhya was decorated on the arrival of Lord Shri Ram, and there was joy among the people. Similarly, before the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, the entire Ayodhya is being decorated.

    article_image3

    40-foot-long veena at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk: The 40-foot-long Veena built at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead of Dharampath attracts people. Earlier the name of this intersection was Naya Ghat. This intersection has been named in memory of the famous singer Lata Mangeshkar. The intersection has been widened to 100 feet.

    article_image4

    Buildings painted in the same design and colour: The road leading from Nayaghat to Sahadatganj has been named Rampath. This road is 13 kilometres long. District administration officials say that earlier this road was of two lanes. Now a 40 feet wide road has been built in its place. The establishments, buildings and shops on both sides of the road are being painted in the same design and colour. Saplings are being planted on the divider. Bus stops are also being built.

    article_image5

    Scenes from Ramayana to be showcased: The main entry road of the Ram temple is being developed as Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Path. Lighting and canopy work is being done on the 90 feet wide road. Keeping in view the arrival of devotees, basic facilities are being developed. The walls on both sides of the road will be decorated with artefacts from the Ramayana period.

    article_image6

    Ayodhya is being decorated with symbols of ancient importance: The ancient ponds of Ayodhya are a witness to mythological events. They are also being decorated. According to the district administration, the Ramkatha Museum, located at Nayaghat, is being beautified. Ram Ki Pauri, which witnessed historical events, has been cleaned. The capacity of pumping stations has been increased. Every evening, Ram Katha is presented through a laser show. A total of 37 ancient temples of Ramnagari are also being renovated.

    Ayodhya is being decorated with symbols of ancient importance so that the devotees feel the presence of Ram Rajya as soon as they enter Ayodhya.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic AJR

    PM Modi dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses shared concerns on safety of maritime traffic

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Tin town, 2,000 toilets, langars... Ayodhya gears up to host crore of devotees

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat HC rejects Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel's bail plea

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Drones banned, checkpoints up; Tight security in place for Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Recent Stories

    cricket India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211 osf

    India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Despite fifties from Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul, India stumbles at 211

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I'm just grateful to you being.." SHG

    Randeep Hooda pens heartfelt wish on Lin Laishram's birthday - "I’m just grateful to you being.."

    Fighter Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' to release on THIS date SHG

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's song 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' to release on THIS date

    Spotted Shahid Kapoor To Karishma Kapoor; celebs exude glamour SHG

    Spotted: Shahid Kapoor To Karishma Kapoor; celebs exude glamour

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose AJR

    Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA's PM face? Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon