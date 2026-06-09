A video from Uttarakhand Police showing two monkeys turning off a tap after drinking has gone viral. The clip is being used to promote water conservation, sparking a conversation about whether animals possess greater civic awareness than humans.

The internet has found two unlikely ambassadors for water conservation. The question of whether animals have greater civic awareness than humans has been raised by a video released by Uttarakhand Police that shows two monkeys drinking from a public tap and subsequently shutting it off.

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A straightforward yet impactful message about conserving water was conveyed through the film. The video shows the monkeys drinking water from a running tap in the sweltering summer heat. A short while later, one of them seems to force the tap shut, stopping the water from flowing needlessly.

Even though the performance was brief, social media users were moved by it. Uttarakhand Police utilised the occasion to emphasise a crucial lesson: if animals can exhibit resource-saving conduct, then people should undoubtedly be more conscious of their own behaviour.

A message encouraging people to recognise the importance of water and utilise it appropriately was included with the film. The post underlined that water conservation is a shared obligation as well as an environmental concern, particularly during a period when many areas experience summertime water shortages.

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The comparison that many viewers noticed between the monkeys' actions and the thoughtless water waste that frequently occurs in public areas was what made the video very powerful. A wider discussion on daily routines and responsibility was sparked by some users' comments that the animals appeared to have more civic sense than some humans.

The video changed from being a charming nature moment to a reminder of the value of small deeds as it spread online. The message struck a chord with many, whether it was about shutting off a tap, minimising waste, or being aware of finite resources.