RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat offered prayers on Maha Ashtami in Nagpur, saying the Divine Mother's grace makes everything possible and linked the nation's resurgence to Her worship. The article also highlights Durga Puja celebrations in Guwahati and Cuttack.

RSS Chief on Divine Grace and National Resurgence

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday offered prayers at the Sri Sri Sarvajanik Durga Puja pandal in Dhantoli, Nagpur. Speaking on the occasion of Maha Ashtami, Bhagwat said devotees seek the blessings of the Divine Mother, as everything in the world functions through Her grace. "We all seek the blessings of the Divine Mother, as everything in this world functions through Her grace. It is Shakti that makes everything possible. The essence is that the Divine Mother resides in the hearts of millions, embodied in a wealth of noble virtues. Our task is to awaken these qualities within ourselves," Bhagwat said.

Referring to the nation's resurgence, the RSS chief said it was preceded by the worship of the Divine Mother by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, and through her blessings Swami Vivekananda embarked on his mission. "When our nation began its resurgence, it was preceded by the worship of this very Divine Mother by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa. It was through her blessings that Swami Vivekananda embarked on his mission. Even today, Vivekananda’s influence can be seen in public endeavours across our country and in the thoughts of those who lead them," he said.

"We should worship Her with deep devotion," he added.

Mahashtami holds special importance during Durga Puja, with devotees visiting pandals to offer pushpanjali, or flowers to the goddess, as part of the day’s prayers. For many, the ritual is among the most cherished moments of the festival, bringing families and communities together in worship.

Nationwide Fervour Marks Maha Ashtami

Meanwhile, devotees gathered at temples and Durga Puja pandals across the country on early Monday morning to offer prayers to Goddess Durga on the occasion of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami, with celebrations in Guwahati and Cuttack reflecting the festival’s religious and cultural significance.

Guwahati Celebrates with Themed Pandal

At the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, devotees arrived to offer prayers to Goddess Maa Kamakhya. The temple witnessed religious activity as people sought the blessings of the deity on the auspicious occasion.

In another part of Guwahati, the Latasil Durga Puja Committee marked its 50th year with a pandal inspired by the Kedarnath Temple. Decorated with lights of different colours, the pandal drew devotees and visitors who gathered there on Maha Ashtami to offer prayers to Goddess Durga.

The Kedarnath-inspired design has become a key feature of this year’s celebrations at Latasil, where the committee’s golden jubilee coincides with the annual festival. Devotees visiting the pandal were seen taking part in the celebrations and paying their respects to the goddess.

Cuttack Upholds Centuries-Old Traditions

In Cuttack, Odisha, Durga Puja celebrations continued a tradition that dates back more than 500 years. The city, known for its silver filigree work and distinctive silver tableaux, or Chandi Medhas, saw devotees visiting pandals across different localities. (ANI)