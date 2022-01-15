Viral video: Man threatens UP cop, says post-election either you will leave Sambhal or we will

A video has emerged from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh that, in many ways, shows the level of polarization in certain parts of the state in the run-up to the election.

A video has emerged from poll-bound Uttar Pradesh that, in many ways, shows the level of polarization in certain parts of the state in the run-up to the election.

The video, veracity of which is yet to ascertained, shows a member of the minority community arguing with a traffic policeman after being issued a 'challan' for a violation. During the argument, the man is heard heard saying, "Our time will come. You can charge me for as many violations as you can. Charge me for everything. Time will tell; let the new government come. This attitude of yours... time will show, either you won't stay in Sambhal or we won't. Either you will leave Sambhal or we will."

The video, which has now gone viral, is being investigated by the Sambhal Police after taking cognizance of the clip. The Sambhal Police responded to many users who sought action against the man for threatening a cop in public.

Assembly elections will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 onwards. The nomination process for the first phase of elections began on January 14. The other phases of the elections to the 403-member assembly will be held on February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The election results will be declared on March 10.

In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP had won 312 seats for the first time and secured a three-fourth majority in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. About 61 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise. Of these, more than 63 per cent were women, while the percentage of men was about 60 per cent.