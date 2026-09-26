The 3-day Ladakh Festival 2026 begins with an expanded cultural component. The event will feature performances by the Shillong Chamber Choir, a troupe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and a fusion concert with artists from North Zone states.

The 3-day annual Ladakh Festival 2026 begins today, Saturday, 26th September, with an expanded cultural component, featuring selected troupes from across the country, Secretary (Tourism and Culture) Sanjit Rodrigues said.

"This year, we have expanded the cultural component of the festival by inviting selected cultural troupes from across the country," Rodrigues said.

National Troupes to Headline Festival

He said the inaugural show would feature the Shillong Chamber Choir, which has already arrived in Leh and begun rehearsals ahead of their performance at 7 pm today.

"The inaugural show will feature the Shillong Chamber Choir. This 25-member group has already arrived in Leh and is currently rehearsing. There is immense excitement among tourists currently in Leh and Ladakh, as well as among the local people, to see the Shillong Chamber Choir perform live," he said.

'State in Focus' and Fusion Performances

Rodrigues added that a special 14-member troupe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had also been invited under a "State in Focus" initiative as part of the festival's cultural exchange programme.

"Additionally, under a 'State in Focus' initiative, we have invited a special 14-member troupe from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands through our cultural exchange programme. They are also rehearsing, and over the next three days, the people of Ladakh and tourists will have the opportunity to witness their cultural showcase," he said.

He further said a fusion concert had been organised in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, bringing together a 47-member troupe representing artists from across the North Zone states.

"In collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre, we have organised a fusion concert. It will feature a 47-member troupe comprising artists from all the states in the North Zone, coming together to present a fusion performance. This special showcase, representing a blend of North Indian cultures, will also be presented at the Ladakh Festival," he said.

Platform for Local and Emerging Artists

Concluding, Rodrigues said the three-day programme had been designed to highlight performances from every district while providing a platform for emerging artists.

"The three-day programme has been designed to highlight performances from every district and provide a platform for the next generation of emerging artists," he said.