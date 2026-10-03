Indian Army's Spear Corps and APS Agartala students held a multi-day 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign. It involved cleanliness drives, competitions, and a tribute at the Albert Ekka War Memorial to promote civic responsibility and hygiene.

Engaging Youth Through Creative Competitions To foster sustainable habits from an early age, APS Agartala conducted a series of competitions across various grade levels. These included banner- and poster-making activities focused on the 'Swachh Bharat Campaign', an essay writing competition on public health and hygiene solutions, and a drawing contest themed 'Clean, Green & Sustainable Station', where students showcased creative blueprints for eco-friendly military stations. Extensive Clean-Up by Army Personnel Simultaneously, Army personnel participated in an extensive cleanliness drive across the cantonment. Troops cleared waste, maintained green belts, beautified public transit corridors, and promoted eco-friendly waste disposal mechanisms throughout the station's residential and operational lines."Inculcating environmental responsibility and civic pride in our youth is as vital as maintaining operational readiness. The active involvement of our students at APS Agartala alongside the dedicated Shramdaan by our troops reflects the true spirit of Swachhata Hi Seva—turning civic duty into a shared, lifelong commitment," said a defence spokesperson.The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, tasked with defending India's borders and maintaining security in the North-East, routinely spearheads ecological preservation, humanitarian relief, and civic welfare initiatives alongside its core operational responsibilities. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) In line with the nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, troops of the Indian Army’s Spear Corps, in collaboration with students of Army Public School (APS) Agartala, organised a multi-day series of educational, creative, and community outreach drives from September 29 to October 2 at the Agartala Military Station.The campaign aimed to instil deep environmental consciousness, personal hygiene, and active civic responsibility among young students and military personnel alike. The four-day initiative culminated on October 2 with a massive outdoor cleanliness drive at the iconic Albert Ekka War Memorial, paying tribute to the nation's fallen heroes through community service, alongside a station-wide Shramdaan (voluntary cleanliness drive) undertaken by Spear Corps volunteers across the garrison.To foster sustainable habits from an early age, APS Agartala conducted a series of competitions across various grade levels. These included banner- and poster-making activities focused on the 'Swachh Bharat Campaign', an essay writing competition on public health and hygiene solutions, and a drawing contest themed 'Clean, Green & Sustainable Station', where students showcased creative blueprints for eco-friendly military stations.Simultaneously, Army personnel participated in an extensive cleanliness drive across the cantonment. Troops cleared waste, maintained green belts, beautified public transit corridors, and promoted eco-friendly waste disposal mechanisms throughout the station's residential and operational lines."Inculcating environmental responsibility and civic pride in our youth is as vital as maintaining operational readiness. The active involvement of our students at APS Agartala alongside the dedicated Shramdaan by our troops reflects the true spirit of Swachhata Hi Seva—turning civic duty into a shared, lifelong commitment," said a defence spokesperson.The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, tasked with defending India's borders and maintaining security in the North-East, routinely spearheads ecological preservation, humanitarian relief, and civic welfare initiatives alongside its core operational responsibilities. (ANI)