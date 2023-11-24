Viral Video: Internet cringes as man spews 'Golgappa' water into partner's mouth (WATCH)

In the video, the couple stands in front of a street vendor selling golgappe, and after consuming two pieces of the street food, the man proceeds to drink the golgappa water and spits it into his partner's mouth.

The world of social media is witnessing a daily ritual for many individuals who engage in creating reels, showcasing various talents such as dancing, modeling, or other forms of creative expression. Internet users are seemingly always ready for the next big trend, making headlines with their unique and sometimes bizarre content. Recently, a video has surfaced that has not only gone viral but has also left netizens thoroughly repulsed. In this peculiar clip, a man takes the concept of sharing food to an extreme level, causing a wave of discomfort among viewers.

The video in question depicts a couple in a rather unconventional act of sharing 'golgappa' water. 'Golgappa,' also known as pani puri, is a popular street food in many parts of the world. In the video, the couple stands in front of a street vendor selling golgappe, and after consuming two pieces of the street food, the man proceeds to drink the golgappa water and spits it into his partner's mouth. This unusual display of food-sharing has captivated the attention of social media users and has been widely circulated on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.

Shared by the user 'desi mojito' on X, the video quickly gained traction, accumulating over 417,000 views since its emergence on social media on Thursday. However, instead of garnering admiration, the act was met with widespread condemnation. Users flooded the comment section expressing their disgust, with some lamenting the need to "unsee" the video. Others humorously commented on their own boundaries when it comes to sharing food, emphasizing the repulsion caused by such intimate and unhygienic acts.

The comments section reflects a range of reactions from netizens, highlighting the strong negative sentiment towards the video. Some users expressed their disdain for the act, stating that videos like these should come with a warning for the sake of followers' mental health. A few users even pointed out the street vendor's apparent disgust, speculating that the seller might have relocated their shop due to the unusual scene. The reactions of the street vendor, as observed in the video, have become a topic of discussion among viewers.

This viral video serves as yet another example of the extremes to which individuals go in their pursuit of attention and engagement on social media platforms. The strong negative reactions from viewers indicate that there are boundaries even in the online realm, where certain acts, no matter how attention-grabbing, can elicit widespread discomfort and disapproval. As social media continues to evolve, so too will the nature of the content shared, with each bizarre trend leaving its mark on the digital landscape.

