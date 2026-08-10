The BJP-led NDA will hold its 'Mangal Milan' on Tuesday. PM Modi hosted 41 MPs, offering guidance on health, yoga, and parliamentary conduct. He urged them to study parliamentary history and maintain dignity while engaging with the media.

The BJP-led NDA Parliamentary Party meeting is set to hold its weekly 'Mangal Milan' on Tuesday at 9:30 am in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building. All the NDA members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are expected to attend the programme tomorrow.

PM's Guidance to NDA MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted around 41 NDA Lok Sabha MPs for a breakfast meeting at his residence, offering guidance on health, parliamentary conduct, public service, and the balanced handling of personal and official duties. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of physical and mental well-being, urging lawmakers to practice yoga daily, even if it means performing simple seated exercises while busy. "If your health is good, you will be able to do more work for the public. So do yoga every day. If you are very busy with work, please do yoga wherever you are. Even while sitting on a chair for a few minutes, you can do yoga, which will keep your body and mind balanced and healthy," said PM Modi.

On Parliamentary Conduct

Stressing that parliament functions like a university, he encouraged new NDA MPs to study parliamentary history and utilise the Parliament Library. He also invited legislators to contact him directly regarding state or constituency matters, remarking that the NDA operates like a family with public welfare as its top priority. "Parliament is like a university. I encourage you to study it and gain a deeper understanding of Parliament's history," he said. He cautioned members against carrying parliamentary stress outside the House, advising them to present their views calmly without anger or shouting, while fostering healthy relationships with both ruling and opposition colleagues.

When questioned about managing multiple responsibilities, the Prime Minister shared his personal philosophy: "I live in the present." PM Modi said, "Right now I am talking to all of you, so I am only here. I am not thinking about anything else at this moment."

On Media Interaction

He also advised MPs to maintain dignity while interacting with the media and said no one should make inappropriate remarks on television. "There is no need to speak angrily or shout in anger. You all know the party line, and you should calmly present your views on every issue." (ANI)