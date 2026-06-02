An engineering graduate from Mumbai turned down job offers worth ₹20,000–₹30,000 a month and chose entrepreneurship instead. Starting with a single car, he built a cab business that now reportedly earns him nearly ₹2 lakh monthly.

A Mumbai-based cab driver is winning hearts online after revealing how he turned down engineering job offers paying ₹20,000–₹30,000 per month and chose entrepreneurship instead. Today, he claims to earn nearly ₹2 lakh every month through his growing transportation business.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

His inspiring story came to light during a conversation with Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen, who is based in Bengaluru. The interaction, later shared on social media, has sparked widespread discussion about career choices, risk-taking, and entrepreneurship.

Started Small With Just One Car

The young entrepreneur explained that he began his journey with a single car. Instead of accepting a low-paying job after completing his engineering degree, he decided to invest his time and effort into building his own business.

According to him, success did not come overnight. He faced challenges and setbacks in the beginning but remained determined. He emphasized that every successful business starts small and grows over time through persistence and hard work.

"You Have to Take Risks in Life"

During the conversation, Friesen asked whether starting a business was too risky. The driver's response has resonated with thousands online.

“You have to take risks in life, or you'll end up working for others. After you turn 60, no one will give you a job,” he said.

His straightforward perspective on entrepreneurship and financial independence struck a chord with many viewers.

Scroll to load tweet…

Now Owns Four Cars

Today, the entrepreneur owns four cars. He personally drives one vehicle while employing drivers for the remaining three. The hired drivers share a portion of their earnings with him, creating an additional source of income.

He revealed that although some of the vehicles are still under loan repayment, he earns up to ₹2 lakh monthly and takes home around ₹1.7 lakh after paying EMIs.

Social Media Applauds His Journey

The viral video has attracted numerous reactions online, with many users praising the young man's confidence, determination, and willingness to take risks. For many viewers, his story serves as a reminder that unconventional career paths can sometimes lead to remarkable success.