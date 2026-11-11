The Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru railway station after a terrifying brake failure was captured on video. Despite the driver's frantic attempts to stop the train, five coaches collapsed, though no casualties were reported.

A stunning video shows a man sitting straight and operating the power levers, but nothing seems to be working as the Kolkata-Sairang Express keeps moving forward until it collapses, derailing its five coaches. Around 6.54 am, the train derailed close to Digaru railroad station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district while traveling from Kolkata to Sairang in Mizoram's Aizawl, according to an official. An essential train connection that links Mizoram with Kolkata and other regions of eastern India is the Kolkata-Sairang Express.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railroad (NFR) representative, there are currently no reports of any fatalities or injuries. According to the official, a recovery train has been dispatched to the location to clear the tracks and conduct rescue efforts.

The Northeast Frontier Railway's general manager and other high-ranking officials have traveled to Digaru to keep an eye on the situation and supervise restoration efforts.

"BP pressure kam nahi ho raha (The Brake Pipe, or BP, pressure is not reducing)," a man is heard saying on the 45-second shaky video clip. "The signal is red. The emergency brake is applied, but it is not working," he continues.

The driver can be seen fiddling with the several power switches, but nothing seems to be functioning. As the train strikes a barrier, the tone becomes frantic. "Kuch bhi kaam nahi kar raha hai (Nothing is working)," the video depicts. On the countertop, a glass bottle falls to the floor.

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Passengers are being transported to their destinations by an alternate train.

Assam CM Takes Note Of Incident

In a post on X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that all passengers were safe and receiving medical care.

“All passengers are safe. 4 sustained minor injuries and are receiving care. We’re working closely with @RailMinIndia on this situation. All stranded passengers have been provided with basic necessities and alternative travel train has been arranged for the journey", Sarma wrote.