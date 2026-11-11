Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad has retaliated against BJP's Pankaj Chaudhary, accusing the party of desperation as political tensions rise ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's upcoming visit to Ayodhya and the 2027 UP Assembly elections.

Samajwadi Party Hits Back at BJP Over Ayodhya Visit Controversy

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad on Wednesday hit back at Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary over his remarks, alleging that BJP leaders were anxious as public trust in the party had declined and people were increasingly placing their faith in the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Reacting to Chaudhary’s remarks while speaking to ANI, Prasad accused the BJP of making baseless claims out of desperation. “The truth is that those in the BJP, both within the government and in the party, are extremely anxious. The public’s trust in them has vanished. People now place their faith solely in Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party, a trust that has emerged as we approach the 2027 elections. So now they are making baseless claims, which is a clear sign of their desperation,” he said.

Political War of Words Between BJP and SP

A sharp political war of words has broken out between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's scheduled visit to Ayodhya. Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit Ayodhya along with his family on December 12. Taking a swipe at the former Chief Minister over his upcoming visit, BJP leader Pankaj Chaudhary on X accused him of practising appeasement politics and weighing political benefits over faith. "Those who put on a show of devotion to Ram are now weighing themselves on the scales of appeasement. They're so nervous before going to the temple that they're weighing political gains and losses more than faith," Chaudhary posted.

Further targeting the SP chief, Chaudhary added, "Before bowing your head at the temple’s threshold, take a look in the mirror at your own politics. It was always easy to head to Ayodhya; first, repent for your politics of appeasement."

Akhilesh Yadav's Response to Critics

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav took to X to launch a veiled attack on his critics without naming anyone, referring to them as "nomadic merchants of politics" who only appear during elections. "Why do they come flying only at the time of 'election'? Whatever 'Aqa' (master) says, he says it and goes away. Those fake well-wishers who bring fire instead of water, where do you disappear when your loved ones are oppressed?" the SP chief wrote in a poetic post."These are called the 'nomadic merchants of politics'. They open their mouths only according to what they get," Yadav added.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, promised to transform Ayodhya into a "global capital for Sanatan pilgrimage" if his party returns to power, pledging transparent management of the Ram Mandir, world-class infrastructure, revival of the local economy and a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in land dealings in the temple town. The SP chief said the number of devotees and pilgrims visiting Ayodhya had been steadily declining, alleging that the distress caused by the 'theft' surrounding the Ram Mandir had directly affected the local economy. (ANI)