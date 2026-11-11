Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar has guaranteed a minimum of Rs 5,000 in drought relief to all eligible farmers, addressing concerns over payment delays caused by bank account discrepancies while confirming the disbursement process is currently underway.

Karnataka CM Promises Drought Relief

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday assured that every eligible drought-affected farmer in the state would receive a minimum financial assistance of Rs 5,000, urging beneficiaries not to panic as the government verifies bank account discrepancies that have delayed payments. “No one should panic. Whoever's account details are correct has received the amount. Wherever the money has not been credited, we will verify the details and rectify the discrepancies,” Shivakumar said.

He said the state government had decided to provide the assistance even if the Centre did not release funds for the purpose. The process of disbursing the amount had already begun, and all eligible farmers would receive the relief, he added.

Reasons Behind Payment Delays

Clarifying the reasons behind delays in payments, the Chief Minister said some beneficiaries had provided incorrect bank account details, while certain accounts were linked to loans. He said the government was checking such cases and stressed that the delay should not be attributed to officials.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had also said that every eligible drought-affected farmer would receive a minimum of Rs 5,000, irrespective of landholding. He said farmers who had received Rs 2,000 or Rs 2,500 as the first instalment would be paid the remaining amount in subsequent instalments.

Government Orders and Subsidy Guidelines

The state government, through an order issued on October 23, 2026, had authorised the release of Rs 2,500 per eligible farmer as the first instalment of drought relief. On November 5, the government released Rs 17.43 crore to 1,06,462 farmers in Yadgir district as part of the assistance.

Under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines, the minimum input subsidy is fixed at Rs 1,500 per hectare for rainfed crops, Rs 2,600 for irrigated crops and Rs 3,200 for perennial crops. However, the Karnataka government has decided to ensure a minimum assistance of Rs 5,000 per eligible farmer, with enhanced compensation ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 60,000 depending on the extent of crop loss and applicable norms. (ANI)

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