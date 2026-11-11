Congress leader Salman Khurshid announced the second Bharat Summit in Hyderabad, aiming to create a global political and economic platform larger than Davos, while emphasizing the party's non-aligned foreign policy and progressive values.

Bharat Summit to Define Congress Foreign Policy Vision

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday said that the Bharat Summit 2026, to be held on November 13-14, will reflect the party's take on foreign policy. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Salman Khurshid said that in the coming years, the Bharat Summit is expected to offer "something larger" than the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Khurshid said, "We hope this can be a permanent feature. We were talking; the Deputy Chief Minister mentioned Davos. We will talk about this; we are going to offer something larger than Davos, and I hope this becomes a reality in times to come. This is an attempt to bring to the world an emphasis on how the Indian National Congress sees foreign policy. We have our differences with the foreign policy that has been propounded in recent years by the present government."

Defining the Congress Ideology

Describing Congress' idea of foreign policy, he said it is rooted in non-alignment and "ethics and enlightenment" make for important parts of it. He said, "Our perception of foreign policy is deeply rooted in the idea of non-alignment, what Mahatma Gandhi, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave us and to the world. The wide vision of inclusiveness, growth and development, and dignity for human beings is part of our foreign policy. Ethics, values, and enlightenment were important parts of our foreign policy, and we find that's been lacking."

"World over there is a direct confrontation between the extreme right, that we reject, and the liberal world that is represented by progressive movements of the world. We believe we are very well placed to invite everyone together, and people are so willing and anxious to participate," the Congress leader added.

Telangana Government's Role and Global Participation

This year will mark the second edition of the Bharat Summit. Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that Congress believes in progressive and liberal politics with freedom of expression. He said 1,000 delegates from about 70 countries have expressed willingness to participate in the Summit.

He said, "Today, when politics of hatred and divisive politics are ruling the world, our leader, Rahul Gandhi, stood and said very boldly that the Indian National Congress believes in progressive and liberal politics with freedom of expression. We also believe in our Gandhian Ahimsa ideology, Nehruvian foreign policy of non-alignment and Nehruvian economic policy of a mixed economy. These are alternative ways of doing politics and leading countries with a democratic spirit. That is why the Telangana government, led by the Congress party, fully believes in these principles and started hosting the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad."

"Nearly 70 countries and 1,000 delegates have expressed their willingness to come and participate in the Bharat Summit. We are confident and proud to announce that, like the Davos Summit for Economic Affairs, Hyderabad in Telangana is becoming another place for the whole world for political, social and economic summits. Our leaders, Rahul Gandhi Ji, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji, Sam Pitroda Ji and other eminent leaders will take part in this summit," the Deputy CM said.

BJP Raises Objections

Meanwhile, Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ramchander Rao has threatened to stage a black-flag protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's proposed visit to the state on November 14 to attend the Bharat Summit, asserting that the party would not allow the Lok Sabha LoP to participate in the event. He has alleged that the Congress government in Telangana have failed to fulfil its six guarantees. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)