UP CM Yogi Adityanath urged public support for the Centre after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3/litre. Citing the West Asia crisis, he asked people to stand with the government and use resources like fuel judiciously.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged the public to support the central government amid the energy crisis in the wake of the West Asia conflict, after petrol and diesel prices were hiked by Rs 3 per litre.

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Today, Centre hiked the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 3 per litre as the Brent crude price hovers above USD 100 per barrel amid the West Asia crisis.

CM Yogi Urges Public to Stand with Government

Addressing a gathering in Maharajganj, CM Yogi noted that India had controlled fuel prices when it went up in every country around the world. He said, "We should remember that we all fought together with a pandemic like Corona under the leadership of PM Modi. Recently, PM Modi has appealed to the people of the country because of the West Asia conflict, which has affected the diesel, petrol, LPG and oil supply. The government is taking up a loss of crores a day. In this situation, it is the responsibility of the people to stand with the government."

"The prices for fuels have gone up in every country around the world, but India has had it under control. We should be in support of PM Modi and the country when it comes to national interest. PM Modi has asked to use electricity as required. If there is a school bus operating, then do not use your own vehicle to drop your children off at school and just use the school bus. We have to face the crisis together with the spirit of Nation First," the Chief Minister added.

Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

Global Crisis Behind Fuel Price Hike

The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation.

Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran since February this year. The widening regional conflict has impacted fuel markets as several West Asian countries are major energy suppliers.

Development Projects in Maharajganj

Meanwhile, in Maharajganj, CM Yogi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 79 development projects costing more than Rs 208 crore. (ANI)