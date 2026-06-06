A Delhi-based Instagram creator, Isha Bhalla, shared a video of her experience 'renting a boyfriend' for a day at the mall from the platform Kopartner.in. The video, detailing the companionship service and her day out, has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online regarding the availability of such services in India.

The popular Japanese idea of "rent-a-boyfriend" appears to be accessible in India. An Instagram creator from Delhi shared the news by posting a video in which she "rented a boyfriend" from a website so they could spend the day together at a mall. Isha Bhalla, a user, posted a video of her encounter on Instagram. Kopartner provided her with a male companion.in, a platform that provides support and companionship services. The woman referred to it as a "boyfriend rental" business, although nothing specific was mentioned on the website.

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Bhalla described the service in the video. She said that the website, which provides services including elder care, hanging out, partying, movie partner, shopping buddy, medical support, domestic help, and travel partner, requires the creation of a profile. These services have different prices. For certain services, however, the beginning range is between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500.

After Bhallo filled out the details, she booked a companion online. She met him at a location that was pre-decided before they headed towards the mall. She claimed that the man helped her with shopping, carried her bag in the mall and listened to her. He even attempted to comfort her when she became upset about her ex-boyfriend, she said. "He made jokes in an attempt to lift her spirits.Despite his awful taste, I tolerated him helping me with my shopping," she humorously said.

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She compensated him for his services before she left.

How Did Social Media React?

Online responses to the video have been conflicting. A few people made jokes about the idea, but many were startled to find it in India. A portion of the population also expressed scepticism over the services.

Among them, a user wrote in the comments, “Ye konsi generation me paida ho gya (Which generation have we come to).” "Fake hain, koi bi pese mat lgana (This is fake. Don't invest your money in this)," another warned. "How should I apply for this," joked someone else. One criticised, "Berozgari on its peak (unemployment at its peak)."

About Kopartner.in

Kopartner.in is an online platform offering services like Movie companions and clubbing sessions at ₹2,000 per hour. Shopping buddy services cost ₹1,200 per hour, while Travel partner services are listed for ₹2,500 per hour. Elder care, domestic help and general consultation start at ₹1,000 on an hourly basis.

The services are said to be available across different parts of India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai.