In a now-viral video, the bus conductor and driver can be seen scrolling through reels as the vehicle speeds away at 100km/h speed, inviting strict action from the public. Take a look!

Road safety has become a joke in India, and there's no denying that. Many lives are lost each year owing to reckless driving, not following traffic rules, and being negligent with the safety of others. Horrifying accidents are often caught on camera, every second day in the country, we see and simply choose to scroll away, without raising questions or holding the person accountable who causes the havoc.

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Viral Video Of Bus Driver Using Phone While Driving Causes Outrage

In the same light, a fresh incident that has now gone viral on social media has sparked outrage online. A bus conductor and the driver are seen scrolling through their phones as the vehicle allegedly speeds at 100km/h along the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Yes, you read that right. In a now viral video, the driver is seen operating the steering wheel of the vehicle with his elbows and looking up in glimpses to check on the road. The conductor, on the other hand, is lying beside, with his eyes glued to the screen. The person who recorded the clip boarded the bus at Alambagh and was travelling to Delhi.

Take a look at the video here!

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Netizens React

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were quick to react and demand action over such reckless behavior that puts everyone's safety at risk. One user wrote, “That is so acary, it means while I was traveling and sleeping in these buses on Expressway, my life was completely on stake. India is the place, where everything is fulking so cheap but none is cheaper than your life.” Another user wrote, “These people's license should be confiscated before there's any harm to the other people.” One more comment read, “Should be send to Jail immediately. Please verify & take strict action.”