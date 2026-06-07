Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah criticised the hike in domestic LPG prices, alleging that the BJP-led government is "anti-people" and is looking at its own coffers while not passing on benefits of lower crude prices to the public.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah slams BJP govt over LPG price hike

Karnataka Minister for Urban Development Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Sunday criticised the hike in domestic LPG prices, alleging that the BJP-led government is "anti-people" and is looking at its own coffers.

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Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, said that when crude oil price was less in the international markets, the government did not pass on the benefit to the common people. He said the government is passing on the burden to common people when the international crude prices have risen due to the West Asia crisis. "The government has been anti-people; it is not looking into the interests of the public," he said. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder were increased on Sunday. In New Delhi, the price has increased to Rs 942 from Rs 913.

'Smooth transition of power in Karnataka'

Yathindra also lauded the smooth change of leadership in Karnataka. "We don't have any internal disputes; such a smooth transition of power has never been seen. This is the first time that a sitting CM has left his office to honour his words," he said.

DK Shivakumar took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 after Siddaramaiah resigned from the post. The transition took place after the Congress government in Karnataka completed three years. There had been demand from supporters of Shivakumar for a change of leadership in the state since the Congress government completed two-and-a-half years. (ANI)