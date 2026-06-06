The Central Government has re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This new appointment is for a two-year duration, which will commence on June 26. He was first appointed in June 2023.

The Central Government on Friday re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to an official statement released by the RBI. This appointment is for a duration of two years, commencing on June 26.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Appointment Background

He was earlier appointed Deputy Governor (DG) of the Reserve Bank of India on June 20, 2023.

The appointment was for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever was earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training said in a notification.

Janakiraman had replaced MK Jain, who retired on June 21, 2023.

The RBI currently has four deputy governors, including Swaminathan.