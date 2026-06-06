The Central Government has re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This new appointment is for a two-year duration, which will commence on June 26. He was first appointed in June 2023.
The Central Government on Friday re-appointed Swaminathan Janakiraman as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), according to an official statement released by the RBI. This appointment is for a duration of two years, commencing on June 26.
Appointment Background
He was earlier appointed Deputy Governor (DG) of the Reserve Bank of India on June 20, 2023.
The appointment was for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever was earlier, the Department of Personnel and Training said in a notification.
Janakiraman had replaced MK Jain, who retired on June 21, 2023.
The RBI currently has four deputy governors, including Swaminathan.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)