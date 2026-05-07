Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai confirmed that terror infrastructure across the LoC has been identified. He warned that 'no sanctuary is safe' and India will target them, recalling PM Modi's 'new normal' on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai on Thursday said that terror infrastructures, including terror launch pads and camps, have been identified across the line of control (LoC).

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Addressing a press conference here, the Lt Gen said that the intelligence has identified these terror infrastructures, and emphasised the armed forces' resolve to target them, stating that "no sanctuary", as far as terror is concerned, is safe. "We've identified terror launch pads, terror camps, terror infrastructure across the line of control. We are fairly well aware that our intelligence agencies usually have very good information about these details. So there are certain clusters across the line of control. I do not want to name these for the sake of confidentiality, but there are certain clusters across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and across the international boundary that we associate with terrorists. I said this in my statement, and Air Marshal Bharti reiterated that no sanctuary across the line of control is safe," he said.

'New Normal': India to Decide Timing and Method

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark about "new normal", following the Operation Sindoor last year, Lt Gen Ghai said that India will decide "the conditions, timing and method" of targeting the terror clusters. He said that while the terror camps have moved "further in deep", they will be hit. "We will hit everything. He spoke about depths; we will go after everything. I think that's been made clear in the new normal that the Prime Minister stated last year. But the conditions, the timing and the method will be ours. That's what he said when he spoke about the new normal. So these are the three aspects. The nature and numbers in these terror camps may keep fluctuating. Some of these camps and launch pads have moved further in depth, where they feel that they will be safer. But as I said, no sanctuary is safe. So this is as far as the terror is concerned," he stated.

Operation Sindoor Anniversary

His remarks come on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, 2025. In this operation, India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Indian armed forces killed over 100 terrorists in action.

Pakistan responded with drone attacks and shelling, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. Following significant damage, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10, bringing an end to the hostilities.