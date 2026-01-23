In Pune, a five-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a speeding car inside his housing society. The driver now faces charges for rash and negligent driving.

A heart-wrenching tragic accident in Pune’s Loni Kalbhor area has sparked outrage and concern over vehicle safety within residential complexes after a five-year-old boy was run over by a speeding car inside his housing society.

The shocking incident, which occurred on January 19, 2026, was captured on CCTV and has since circulated widely on social media, highlighting the dangers of reckless driving even in supposedly safe community spaces.

The deceased child has been identified as Nishkarsh Ashwat Swami (5), a resident of Joy Nest Society. According to police and media reports, Nishkarsh was brought to the society premises by his grandmother and was riding his scooter in the common area in the afternoon around 3:30 pm when the speeding car struck him.

Moments captured on CCTV show the vehicle hitting the boy and running over him before stopping a short distance ahead. The driver of the car, identified in subsequent reporting as a local resident, got out and quickly returned to check on the injured child.

Neighbours and the accused driver rushed Nishkarsh to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. In the aftermath, his father, Ashwat Narayan Swami, filed a complaint at the Loni Kalbhor Police Station, and authorities have registered a case against the driver on charges related to rash and negligent driving resulting in death.

Local residents and netizens shared deep anguish over the tragedy, using the CCTV visuals as a rallying point to call for stricter speed regulation, better traffic monitoring, and enhanced child safety protocols within residential societies, where children often play unsupervised. Critics argue that such areas should enforce lower speed limits and physical barriers to protect pedestrians, especially young children.

The incident has also raised broader questions about community safety and accountability, prompting discussions among neighbourhood groups and civil society on preventive measures to avoid similar accidents in future.