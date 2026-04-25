A social media post showing a kindergarten's annual fee of over Rs 2.5 lakh has gone viral. People are shocked, asking if it really costs that much just to learn 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'.

Many people often take to social media to express their worries about the huge fee hikes in India's private schools. It seems the situation is just as bad in pre-primary schools. A new post is now getting a lot of attention for this very reason. The viral social media post claims that a kindergarten is charging more than ₹2.5 lakh per year for a single student. A user named Sakshi shared the post, which included a picture of the school's fee structure.

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According to the document, the total annual cost comes to more than ₹2.5 lakh. The admission fee alone is ₹48,000, which includes a non-refundable amount of ₹15,000 and a caution deposit of ₹33,000. The annual fee is a whopping ₹2,24,718, covering things like tuition and library charges. And that's not all. Parents have to pay extra for the uniform, transport, lunch, and other extracurricular activities.

Many people have left sarcastic comments on the post, with one popular reaction being, "₹2.5 lakh to learn 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'?"

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This isn't the first time something like this has happened. In the past, many people have shared similar concerns and jokes about rising school fees on social media. A lot of users feel that private schools are increasing their fees without any rules or regulations. This post has also received a flood of similar comments. Many said they were completely shocked by the fee structure, while others commented that the future is going to be very expensive for parents.