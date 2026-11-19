The Central Bureau of Narcotics seized 16.43 kg of opium hidden in a car's spare wheel near Kota, Rajasthan. Two individuals were arrested following an intelligence-led operation, and investigations into the wider smuggling network are ongoing.

CBN Seizes 16.43 kg Opium Hidden in Car Stepney Wheel at Kota Toll

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Rajasthan Unit, has seized 16.43 kg of illegal opium concealed in the spare wheel (stepney) of a Maruti Suzuki Brezza car at the Hanging Bridge Toll Plaza, Kota, Rajasthan, on 18 November 2026. Two persons involved in the transportation of the contraband were arrested, and the vehicle used for its transportation was also seized, according to a release from the Ministry of Finance.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the transportation of a huge consignment of opium from Jhalawar to Jaipur in a Rajasthan-registered car, the CBN, Rajasthan Unit, swiftly constituted a dedicated team of officers on the morning of 18 November 2026. The team strategically deployed surveillance along the suspected route and maintained close watch over the movement of the vehicle. Upon identifying the suspected car, the officers successfully intercepted it at National Highway 27 near Kota Bypass, along with its two occupants.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of nine packets containing 16.43 kilograms of illicit opium ingeniously concealed inside the spare wheel (stepney) of the car. Following completion of the requisite legal formalities, the recovered contraband and the vehicle were seized, and both occupants were arrested under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the release said. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the seized contraband and identify the individuals and organised networks involved in its procurement, transportation and distribution. Efforts are also being made to trace the wider linkages of the drug trafficking network. In calendar year 2026, all units of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) have seized approximately 432 kg of opium in 62 cases and arrested 74 suspects till October 2026, the release noted.