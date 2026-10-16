A viral video shows a dangerous stunt where a man tied ropes around his neck attached to several motorcycles. The stunt quickly went wrong as the bikes accelerated, causing the man to struggle for breath and fall before the crowd rushed in to save him. Online viewers have strongly criticized the reckless act.

A stunt that was seemingly intended to draw gasps and cheers from the crowd nearly turned fatal after a man was seen struggling to breathe during a dangerous motorcycle stunt in a video now going viral on social media. The 39-second video, which was posted on X by user @ripper_dhruvaa, shows a man with ropes tied to about six motorbikes around his neck and upper torso. As the motorcycles get ready to pull in all directions, the stunt starts, but things soon get out of hand.

The man is forcibly dragged forward as the motorcyclists pick up speed, and he finds it difficult to stay balanced. His face clearly puffs up as the ropes tighten, giving the impression that he is in great discomfort. He stumbles and falls to the ground in a matter of seconds, momentarily being pulled through the dust and chaos.

A number of onlookers rush to the man to assist in releasing him from the ropes as the crowd understands how serious the situation is. Even while some riders seem to be continuing to throttle their bikes, the footage also shows individuals trying to halt the motorcycles and step in.

The stressful moments when the crowd, which at first seems to be watching the prank, transforms into a frantic effort to save the guy are shown in the video.

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Online comments to the video have been overwhelming, with many people denouncing the apparent lack of caution and questioning the idea to do such a risky stunt.

One user commented, "How do you even come up with something like this and then think it is a good idea xD xD."

Another wrote, "Play stupid games, win stupid prizes," while a third comment read, "Indian IQ is a real thing."

The video appears to have been filmed during a nighttime gathering in a rural setting, with motorcycles, a crowd and string lights visible in the background. However, the exact location of the incident has not been independently confirmed.