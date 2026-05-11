BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy slammed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, alleging an 'unholy nexus' between Congress and BJP after the CM praised the 'Gujarat model' during PM Modi's visit, questioning if Congress endorses the 'Viksit Bharat' vision.

BRS leader alleges 'unholy nexus' between Congress and BJP

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Monday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy over his remarks during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hyderabad visit and alleged an "unholy nexus" between the Congress and the BJP in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Reddy questioned the Congress leadership for endorsing the "Gujarat model" and the BJP's "Viksit Bharat" vision. "It is strange that the Congress CM (Revanth Reddy) is endorsing Gujarat's model," Reddy said.

Referring to the exchange between Prime Minister Modi and the Telangana Chief Minister during an event in Hyderabad, the BRS leader alleged that it reflected political understanding between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana. "Yesterday, the entire episode between PM Modi and the CM clearly shows the unholy nexus between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana. PM Modi was saying that if you want support, join me. They are together in Telangana, and they want to eliminate the BRS from the race," Reddy said.

The BRS leader further questioned whether the Congress leadership in the state was endorsing the BJP's development vision. "Is Congress leadership endorsing the 'Viksit Bharat' model of the BJP? The people of Telangana expected more from PM Modi regarding the promises made during the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh... Yesterday's visit of PM Modi disappointed the people of Telangana..." he asked.

CM Revanth Reddy's remarks on 'Telangana model'

This comes after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the people of Telangana were hoping to build a similar growth model for the state, while drawing a comparison with Prime Minister Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. "When Manmohan Singh was the PM, Narendra Modi was the CM of Gujarat; he developed the Gujarat model in 10 years for the nation. Today, the people of Telangana also have the same hope. When he is the PM, the people of Telangana have the same hope as me that in the coming 10 years, there will be a Telangana model to reach the 1 trillion economy by 2034," Reddy said at the event on Sunday.

"In Telangana, there are less than 3 per cent of the population in the whole nation... We think of contributing 10 per cent of the nation's GDP when the PM's dream vision of a 30 trillion dollar economy is achieved," he added.

PM Modi responds to CM's pitch

Responding to Revanth Reddy's remarks, Prime Minister Modi also made a light-hearted pitch at the event, saying he was willing to provide Telangana with the same level of central support Gujarat received during his tenure and added that doing so might halve the state's current economic gains. "I would like to tell Revanth Reddy that whatever the Government of India has given to Gujarat in 10 years of rule, I am ready to give to you. But based on my knowledge, as soon as I do that, what you are currently receiving will be halved. You won't be able to reach where you want to go. So it is better that you ally with me only," PM Modi said.