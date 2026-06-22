BJP MP Suresh Kashyap said the Modi govt's goal is ensuring welfare schemes reach the last person. Chairing a DISHA meeting in Shimla, he reviewed projects like PMGSY and expressed concern over delays in Smart City works and monsoon prep.

BJP MP from Shimla parliamentary constituency Suresh Kashyap on Sunday said that ensuring the benefits of Central government welfare schemes reach the last person in society remains the primary objective of the Narendra Modi-led government.

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Speaking to media persons and later to ANI after chairing a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA), Kashyap reviewed the progress of major Central government schemes and development projects being implemented across the Shimla parliamentary constituency. He said the Centre had launched several transformative welfare programmes during the last 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, benefiting people across all sections of society.

"The objective of these schemes is to ensure that their benefits reach the last person in the queue. We are pleased that during the last 12 years, several flagship programmes launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have positively impacted citizens across the country," Kashyap said.

Review of PM Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)

Reviewing the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), the MP said Himachal Pradesh has been one of the major beneficiaries of the scheme, which has significantly strengthened rural connectivity in the hill state.

"More than 50 per cent of rural roads in Himachal Pradesh have been constructed under PMGSY. The scheme has provided substantial financial assistance to the state and has greatly improved connectivity in remote and rural areas," he said. Kashyap added that subsequent phases of PMGSY have further enhanced road infrastructure and connectivity across the state.

Progress on Power Sector Scheme (RDSS)

The MP also reviewed the progress of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), a flagship power sector programme aimed at improving electricity distribution infrastructure. He said discussions focused on resolving voltage-related issues, strengthening power connectivity, upgrading transformers and expanding smart metering systems.

"I am happy to note that significant progress has been achieved under RDSS in Shimla district. Compared to many other districts in Himachal Pradesh, Shimla has performed exceptionally well in implementing the scheme," he said.

Jal Jeevan Mission Status

Referring to the Jal Jeevan Mission, Kashyap said considerable progress had been made towards the goal of providing tap water connections to every household, although some shortcomings remained. "Officials have been directed to address the remaining gaps on priority so that every eligible household receives the intended benefits of the scheme," he said.

Concerns Over Smart City Project Delays

The BJP MP also reviewed the status of projects under the Smart City Mission in Shimla and expressed concern over delays in the completion of several works. "Shimla received the Smart City project as an important urban development initiative. However, nearly a dozen works are still pending at various stages. Officials have been instructed to expedite these projects and ensure their timely completion," he said.

Kashyap said several other departmental schemes were also reviewed during the meeting, and officials were directed to ensure effective implementation so that no eligible beneficiary is deprived of government assistance.

Monsoon Preparedness a Priority

With the monsoon season approaching, the MP emphasised the need for preparedness and directed all concerned departments to remain alert. "I have instructed officials of the Jal Shakti Department, Public Works Department and other agencies to remain fully prepared to deal with any eventuality during the monsoon season," he said.

Expressing concern over infrastructure damaged during last year's monsoon, Kashyap said reports indicated that repair and restoration work on several roads had not progressed as expected. "There are places where roads damaged during the previous monsoon season have not yet been fully restored. Officials have been directed to complete these works immediately so that people do not face difficulties during the upcoming rainy season," he said.

The MP said coordinated efforts among departments and timely execution of pending projects would be essential to minimise losses and ensure public safety during the monsoon. (ANI)