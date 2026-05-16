Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia praised West Bengal for adopting the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024. He said this would boost digital infrastructure, accelerate BharatNet, and improve connectivity for citizens in the state.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday welcomed the West Bengal government's decision to implement the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, calling it a significant step towards strengthening digital infrastructure and accelerating BharatNet rollout across the state.

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In a post shared on X, Scindia expressed appreciation for the state's move to align with the Centre's telecom regulatory framework, stating that it would enhance connectivity and improve digital access for citizens.

Scindia Applauds Move for 'Sonar Bangla'

"Building together a prosperous and empowered 'Sonar Bangla'. Many thanks to the Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Suvendu WB for aligning West Bengal with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024. This is a significant step toward strengthening digital infrastructure and accelerating BharatNet's implementation across the state," Scindia wrote.

The Union Minister further stated that people in West Bengal had been deprived of the full benefits of multiple flagship digital infrastructure initiatives of the Central Government, leading to slower progress in connectivity expansion compared to other states.

"For years, the people of Bengal remained deprived of the full benefits of several transformative flagship initiatives of the Central Government, causing the state to regress in pace while much of the nation moved ahead rapidly in digital infrastructure and connectivity," he said.

Scindia added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through "double-engine governance," the implementation of the rules would help strengthen last-mile connectivity and improve service delivery across the state.

"Under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and through the spirit of double-engine governance, this landmark step will further enhance connectivity, expand digital access and strengthen last-mile service delivery for every citizen," he added.

Building together a prosperous and empowered ‘Sonar Bangla’ 🇮🇳 Many thanks to the Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @SuvenduWB for aligning West Bengal with the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024. This is a significant step toward strengthening digital infrastructure and… pic.twitter.com/bH7TQzBVa6 — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 16, 2026

West Bengal Government Notification

The remarks came after the West Bengal government had notified the implementation of the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, in the state with effect from January 1, 2025, in accordance with the Telecommunication Act, 2023.

In a notification issued by the state's Information Technology and Electronics Department on May 15, the government said the rules framed by the Government of India would now be mandatorily followed by all departments, statutory and non-statutory authorities, and parastatal bodies under the administrative control of the state government.

Details of Implementation

"NOW THEREFORE, the Governor is pleased hereby to state that the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, in accordance with the Telecommunication Act, 2023 (44 of 2023), framed by the Govt of India, shall be deemed to have come into effect on and from 01.01.2025 in the State of West Bengal," the notification stated.

The notification further said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier informed the state government that the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, had already been notified under the Telecommunication Act, 2023 and were required to be implemented mandatorily without any separate adoption process.

"Telecommunications (RoW) Rules, 2024 are now mandatorily followed without any need for going through the adoption process and the Rules would stand implemented," the notification read.

The state government also announced that the West Bengal Telecom Infrastructure Guidelines, 2023, would stand rescinded with immediate effect.

"I am further directed to state that the West Bengal Telecom Infrastructure Guidelines, 2023, stand rescinded forthwith," the notification added.

About the New Telecom Framework

The Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, are aimed at streamlining permissions and processes related to telecom infrastructure development and expansion across the country. The rules have been framed under the Parliament of India-enacted Telecommunication Act, 2023, which replaced the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and seeks to consolidate laws related to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and networks in India. (ANI)